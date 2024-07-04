Governor Kay Ivey’s Independence Day Video Message

Governor Kay Ivey today released a video message marking the 248th anniversary of the adoption of the United States’ Declaration of Independence. In the message, Governor Ivey commemorates the sacrifices of our forebears and highlights the crucial role of education in fostering patriotism and civic responsibility among Alabama students. Additionally, she reaffirms Alabama’s ongoing commitment to being the most military-friendly state in the nation. (Governor’s Office, Alyssa Turner)