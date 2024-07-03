H.R. 802, Respect State Housing Laws Act

H.R. 802 would repeal the federal requirement that landlords provide tenants with a 30-day notice to vacate a unit in federally assisted or backed housing as required by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Using information from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 802 would cost less than $500,000. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.