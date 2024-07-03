Historic signing of trilateral salmon accord addresses declining wild pacific salmon populations

CANADA, July 3 - From Fisheries and Oceans Canada: https://www.fnfisheriescouncil.ca/trilateral-declaration-and-accord-to-address-the-decline-of-wild-pacific-salmon/

The Government of Canada, the Province of British Columbia and the First Nations Fisheries Council of B.C. have signed a trilateral accord to urgently address the decline of wild Pacific Salmon.

Signed on National Indigenous Peoples Day, this agreement represents a historic joint commitment between the Federal Government, Province of B.C. and the First Nations Fisheries Council of B.C. to take urgent action to safeguard the species for future generations.

The timing of the signing event is notable, given that wild Pacific salmon holds great cultural significance for First Nations across B.C., conserving and rebuilding wild Pacific salmon populations is crucial to preserving these significant cultural practices.

Wild Pacific salmon are facing historically low population levels as climate change, habitat loss, pollution, and fishing pressures impact the species. Wild Pacific salmon migrate from their natal freshwater streams and rivers to coastal ecosystems before reaching the open ocean. Due to this migration through the province’s river systems and across the north Pacific Ocean, the Government of Canada, Province of B.C,, and First Nations Fisheries Council of B.C. must act together to address the decline in salmon populations. Only through joint commitment and coordinated effort can wild Pacific salmon be saved.

The Trilateral Accord and Declaration to Address the Decline of Wild Pacific Salmon between the three parties establishes a collaborative process to align and coordinate work on shared wild Pacific salmon recovery priorities. This represents a transformative step that will help the signing partners develop long-term, comprehensive strategies and share resources to address the decline of wild Pacific salmon in a coordinated matter. Jointly developed priority areas of focus include climate adaptation, ecosystem monitoring, habitat restoration, recovery plans and watershed security.

The accord was signed by the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, the British Columbia Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Kelly Greene, and John Henderson, Vice-President of the First Nations Fisheries Council of B.C.

Quotes:

“Protecting and rebuilding wild Pacific salmon stocks is a priority for our Government, and one that requires bold and immediate action. That said, we can’t do this alone. Today, Canada, the Province of British Columbia, and First Nation leaders are committing to addressing the decline of Pacific salmon in a coordinated manner. I look forward to listening and learning from BC First Nations and developing concerted approaches with all partners involved to restore healthy populations of these emblematic fish, which for generations are so tightly woven into the cultures and economy of the region.”

– The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

“British Columbia’s wild Pacific salmon are integral to the lives of all who call this province home. This iconic fish is critical for food security, healthy ecosystems and our economy. Working together with First Nations and the federal government, we can support wild salmon recovery and address the significant challenges facing this species.”

– Hon. Kelly Greene, Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries and Aquaculture

“Working together as one is imperative because the health of our salmon affects us all. Our environment, communities, culture, and wellbeing rely on salmon. We need to work together and build the relationships necessary to ensure that we have salmon for generations to come. The Trilateral Accord is a massive step forward to achieving that goal.”

– John Henderson, Vice-President, First Nations Fisheries Council of B.C.

Quick Facts: