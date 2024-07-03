MPD Arrests Southeast Shooting Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in a Southeast shooting.

On Sunday, April 14, 2024, at 2:20 p.m., members of the Sixth District responded to the 2300 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, July 3, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 53-year-old Derrick Dion Gladden of Southeast, DC. He was charged with Assault with A Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

CCN: 24056508