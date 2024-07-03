Submit Release
News Search

There were 767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,560 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Southeast Shooting Suspect

 

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in a Southeast shooting.

On Sunday, April 14, 2024, at 2:20 p.m., members of the Sixth District responded to the 2300 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, July 3, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 53-year-old Derrick Dion Gladden of Southeast, DC. He was charged with Assault with A Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

CCN: 24056508

You just read:

MPD Arrests Southeast Shooting Suspect

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more