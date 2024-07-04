Beauty Campaign Beats Industry Standards: AMAKA's Innovative Strategy Delivers Unparalleled Results

The influential beauty creators from the AMAKA campaign highlight the latest beauty trends to note leveraging creator marketing within the beauty sector.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMAKA has launched a standout campaign for a renowned makeup brand, harnessing the influence of diverse Black beauty creators to achieve exceptional results, surpassing the industry average by fourfold. This innovative strategy featured three prominent beauty creators sharing their experiences with the brand’s setting powder during a high-energy music concert. The campaign not only addressed a common consumer challenge—finding a reliable setting powder for long-lasting makeup, especially for Black consumers—but also delivered impressive metrics that set new industry standards.

Campaign Highlights:

Click Through Rate (CTR): 1.29% (4x the beauty industry average)

Cost per Click (CPC): $0.84

Cost per Impression (CPM): $4.71 (53% less than the beauty industry average)

These stellar results underscore the immense potential of leveraging creator marketing within the beauty sector.

Building on the success of their recent campaign, the influential beauty creators from the AMAKA campaign and other collaborations, highlight the latest beauty trends to note, but also emphasize the immense value of creator collaborations in driving brand success. This summer promises a wave of innovative beauty trends that focus on sustainability, natural beauty, and expressive styles. Here’s how beauty brands can harness these insights to enhance their marketing strategies, product launches, and customer engagement efforts:

Aiyanna Womack “In Summer 2024, I expect a surge in clean beauty products. Minimalist makeup looks emphasizing natural beauty will be in, with a focus on skincare-first approaches. Sustainable, cruelty-free beauty brands will continue to gain traction, and virtual try-on tools will revolutionize the online shopping experience. Refy Beauty is doing a great job with this, with their new concealer launch — it is so lightweight, airy and truly highlights and focuses on natural beauty.”

Top Takeaways for Brands:

Focus on Skincare-First Products: Promote products that emphasize natural beauty and minimalism, aligning with the trend of skincare-first approaches.

Highlight Sustainability: Showcase your brand’s commitment to sustainability and cruelty-free practices to attract conscious consumers.

Embrace Technology: Utilize virtual try-on tools to enhance the online shopping experience, making it easier for customers to choose the right products.

Chea Andrea "It's summertime! That means that the sun is out, your skin is glowing, and your hair should be flowing with the wind. Whether you're living it up on an exotic vacation, enjoying the views from your hometown, or something in-between, the number one beauty trend you must slay this season is: protective styles.

Hot temps and humidity mean your hair may need a little extra TLC in the summer. Protective styles keep the girls with curls and coils cool during this warm weather season. Bohemian Braids are my absolute favorite! When wearing protective styles, it's important to use products that will keep your hair healthy and moisturized, and Aunt Jackie's new 'Braid and Twist Collection' ($9) gets the job done!”

Top Takeaways for Brands:

Promote Protective Hair Care: Highlight products designed for protective hairstyles for summer, emphasizing their benefits during hot and humid weather.

Affordable and Effective Solutions: Showcase affordable product lines that offer effective solutions for maintaining hair health.

Seasonal Campaigns: Create campaigns around seasonal hair care needs, offering tips and tutorials from influencers like Chea Andrea.

Beverly Joseph “This summer we are definitely sure to see a lot more soft glam looks that focuses more on a well-executed base and a mix of the coquette aesthetic as well, so lots of soft accentuation around the eyes. I would love to see more colored brow and no brow looks but we will have to see what takes place, but I think glow and dewy are definitely what the girlies are looking for this summer! Softness is definitely going to be a must in everything fashion and beauty this summer. I think we are sure to see lots of pink blush, which is my favorite makeup go to! If you have high cheekbones and they're round, this summer is the time for you to shine and pull out your favorite blush and put a smile on everyone's face.”

Top Takeaways for Brands:

Promote Soft Glam Looks: Focus on products that help achieve soft glam looks, such as high-quality foundations, blushes, and eye makeup.

Highlight Unique Aesthetics: Encourage experimentation with colored brows and no brow looks through tutorials and creative content.

Emphasize Dewy Finishes: Market dewy skin products that provide a glowing, dewy finish, which is highly sought after this season.

Join Us

The AMAKA platform enables brands to partner with dynamic creators, bringing their brand stories to life and reaching a diverse audience. By collaborating with top creators such as Aiyanna, Chea, and Beverly, brands can execute compelling campaigns that align with current beauty trends.

About the Creators

About Chea Andrea: Chea Andrea, hailing from Albany, GA, and now thriving in Las Vegas, NV, is a versatile author, actress, and content creator. With 16.5k followers and an 11.66% engagement rate on Instagram, she has a reach of 2.1 million women aged 25-34 in the US. Dubbed "The Content Queen," Chea Andrea has collaborated with brands like Amazon, Hanes, Arm & Hammer, TheraBreath, Shein, and Sephora.

About Aiyanna: Aiyanna, known as Yanna, is a dynamic lifestyle and beauty creator from NYC. Her content on TikTok boasts an impressive 8.6% engagement rate, well above the average. On YouTube, she creates relatable and empowering videos that resonate with her audience, inspiring them to live their best lives.

About Beverly Joseph: A multidisciplinary Haitian Maximalist based in NYC, renowned for her unique approach to beauty and fashion.

Pan-African creators looking to be part of AMAKA’s dynamic community, can start creating here.

About AMAKA

AMAKA Studio is a pioneering Pan-African tech startup empowering creators to amplify and monetize their stories and creative content through subscriptions and brand commissions. The platform empowers businesses with a streamlined solution for discovering, commissioning, and managing creators, all in one place.