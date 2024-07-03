How California is keeping communities safe from wildfire

SACRAMENTO – With significantly more wildfire activity at this point in the year than in recent years, Governor Gavin Newsom joined fire officials this week to highlight all the ways California is ready for wildfire.

This is the first full fire season that California is utilizing an expanded aerial fleet and new technology. The state continues to expand its aerial firefighting force, which is the largest in the world. California also continues to leverage new technologies to support its firefighting capabilities.

As part of the Governor’s California Climate Commitment, the recently signed 2024 budget agreement maintains $2.6 billion over seven years, from 2021-22 through 2027-28, to protect Californians from wildfires and improve forest health. This is in addition to $200 million per year for healthy forest and fire prevention programs, including prescribed fire and other fuel reduction projects.

Day and night, @CAL_FIRE is working to keep communities, like Oroville & Butte County, safe from wildfires. We’re ready with the largest aerial firefighting force in the world & new technology backed by AI. For real-time wildfire updates, visit https://t.co/jBK8AuvDkt. pic.twitter.com/hGzDQ0ec2O — California Governor (@CAgovernor) July 3, 2024

Earlier today, Governor Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in Butte County to support the response to the Thompson Fire, which has burned more than 3,500 acres and forced the evacuation of thousands of residents. CAL FIRE has deployed some of the new assets, including the night-flying Firehawk helicopters to help fight the Thompson Fire.