Ipusukilo Community Leaders Applaud CIDRZ’s Efforts in TB Awareness.

Community members of Ipusukilo compound in Kitwe, Copperbelt Province, are pleased with the efforts of the Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) through its USAID-funded Tuberculosis Local Organisation Network (TBLON) project for effectively engaging local leaders in the fight against tuberculosis (TB).

Sylvester Manembo, a prominent community leader, highlighted that educating community leaders on TB will enable them to disseminate accurate information, helping to break down the barriers that hinder the treatment of TB in the communities.

“With this knowledge, we can address the many myths and misconceptions about tuberculosis. Understanding that TB is both curable and preventable has empowered us to spread and share correct messages about TB and encourage people to seek proper diagnosis and treatment.” Manembo stated. “

Lilian Mbaimbai, the in-charge at Ipusukilo Clinic, thanked the community leaders for their effort in sharing knowledge on TB with the community saying their efforts resulted in significant increase in TB detection and treatment rates at the Clinic.Ms Mbaimbai urged leaders to continue using their community connections and influence to promote early diagnosis and treatment.

CIDRZ’s USAID (TBLON) community coordinator Hachintu Makomo, George Ngondo, Community Mobilisation Officer at AFYA MZURI, a CIDRZ sub-partner under the TBLON project, and Sylvana Mulikita, a TB mentor with TBLON, provided detailed sessions on TB treatment, debunking myths, and addressing misconceptions about the disease.

CIDRZ’s USAID TBLON project, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, recently held a sensitisation meeting with community leaders, including pastors, teachers, traditional leaders, and representatives from men, women, and youth groups, to enhance their role in raising awareness about TB.