New Lakeport Courthouse project groundbreaking planned for July 3

Lakeport’s long-awaited new courthouse project will have its groundbreaking this week. The Lake County Superior Court is inviting the community to the event, which will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, at the site of the new building, 675 Lakeport Blvd.

