Lakeport’s long-awaited new courthouse project will have its groundbreaking this week. The Lake County Superior Court is inviting the community to the event, which will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, at the site of the new building, 675 Lakeport Blvd.
You just read:
New Lakeport Courthouse project groundbreaking planned for July 3
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.