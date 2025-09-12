California Supreme Court Disbars L.A. Attorney Who Misled and Overcharged Inmates

The California Supreme Court ordered Thursday that Los Angeles attorney Aaron Spolin (SBN 310379) be disbarred and his name stricken from the roll of attorneys, the Office of Chief Trial Counsel (OCTC) announced.

