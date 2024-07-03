FEMA Adds 93 More Communities and Tribes to Program for Free Hands-on Support to Build Climate Resiliency, Brings Total to 167 Nationwide

Fifteen previous participants selected this most recent funding cycle

WASHINGTON -- FEMA today announced 93 local communities, tribes and territories across all 10 FEMA regions will receive non-financial Direct Technical Assistance to help build community-wide resilience through the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant program. This more than doubles the number of recipients from last year. This announcement comes following the agency’s recent announcement on the 656 BRIC recipients.

“FEMA is setting an example in the emergency management community by prioritizing benefits to historically underserved communities,” said Senior Official Performing the Duties of Deputy Administrator Victoria Salinas. “Underserved communities have historically lacked resources to navigate the grant process. Through Direct Technical Assistance, FEMA directly works with these very communities to help advance their community-driven objectives and tap into valuable grants to become more resilient to increasing climate threats.”

This announcement aligns with the 2024 FEMA Year of Resilience theme to build capacity to withstand tomorrow’s hazards.

Through Direct Technical Assistance, FEMA provides wide-ranging support to communities, territories and Tribal Nations that may not have the resources to begin climate resilience planning and project solution design on their own. This non-financial assistance helps jurisdictions to reduce disaster damage, build community resilience and sustain successful mitigation programs.

Selected communities, territories and Tribal National receive support for BRIC DTA from pre-application activities to grant closeout for up to 36 months.

Of the 93 selected, 23 are Tribal Nations, three are territories and 67 are communities. These selections bring the total number of communities, territories, and tribes nationwide previously selected to receive this hands-on support to 167.

Direct Technical Assistance has already benefitted communities since launching in 2020 including Depue, Illinois, in last year’s funding cycle. This year, two 2021 Direct Technical Assistance communities--Crisfield, Maryland, and Eastwick in Philadelphia—were selected during the FY23 BRIC national competition for projects enhancing community climate resilience.

Crisfield was selected for a $36 million flood control project that will improve flood protection, stormwater management, and wetland health. Philadelphia was selected for a $2 million project that will install a flood barrier in Eastwick.

Below lists communities and Tribal Nations that have participated in the non-financial BRIC Direct Technical Assistance program and were selected the most recent BRIC application cycle. The funding for these selections came from state allocations, tribal set-aside, the building codes set-aside and the national competition. In the federal cost share column, this represents a 75-90% of the total project costs.

State Participating Tribal Nation or Community Project Activity or Title Entry Year Federal Cost Share Alabama City of Birmingham City of Birmingham Shuttlesworth Project Scoping 2021 $178,280 Alaska Native Village of Kwigillingok, Project Scoping for Potential Relocation Site of the Native Village of Kwigillingok 2022 $1,465,058 Arizona Havasupai Tribe Flood Warning System and Siren 2022 $933,620 California City of Modesto BRIC 2023 City of Modesto - Flood Risk Reduction Feasibility Study Scoping Project 2021 $476,299 California Morongo Band of Mission Indians San Gorgonio – Hathaway Creek Crossings Mitigation Project 2020 $1,917,118 Idaho City of Kamiah Kamiah Wildfire Mitigation Phased Project 2020 $860,915 Kansas Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Safe Room Design Plan 2022 $1,392,305 Louisiana St. John The Baptist Parish Council St. John the Baptist BRIC 2023 Storm Water Drainage and Conveyance Project Scoping 2021 $217,004 Maine Town of Tremont Town of Tremont - Wharf 2021 $75,003 Maine Town of Tremont FY23 BRIC – Crockett Point Road Improvements Scoping Application 2021 $71,214 Maine Town of Tremont FY23 BRIC – Steamboat Road Shoreline Stabilization Scoping Application 2021 $118,923 Maine Town of Tremont FY23 BRIC – Cape Road Shoreline Stabilization Scoping Application 2021 $200,337 Maryland City of Crisfield Southern Crisfield Flood Mitigation Project - BRIC 2021 $36,210,467 Michigan Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Bucks Marina Project 2021 $414,916 New Jersey Commercial Township BRIC Commercial Township Building Codes Project 2022 $104,005 Pennsylvania City of Philadelphia (Eastwick) Eastwick Near-Term Flood Barrier Project 2023 BRIC 2021 $2,124,340 South Dakota Oglala Sioux Tribe of Pine Ridge Indian Reservation BIA Route 26 Improvement Project and Transportation Planning for Emergency Management 2022 $311,389 South Dakota Oglala Sioux Tribe of Pine Ridge Indian Reservation BIA Route 27 Embankment Stabilization 2022 $1,799,721 Wisconsin Oneida Nation Oneida Nation Pre-Disaster Mitigation Plan 2025-2030 2022 $44,447

For a full list of selected communities from 2021 to present, visit FEMA.gov.