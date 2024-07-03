Williston Barracks / Arrest on Warrant (X3), False Information to Law Enforcement

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A1004668

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: July 3, 2024 at approximately 1320 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 North, Mile Marker 101.8, Milton

VIOLATION:

Arrest on Warrant (X3)

False Information to Law Enforcement

ACCUSED: Eric Badore

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 3, 2024 at approximately 1320 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a speeding violation on Interstate 89 North at mile marker 101.8 in the town of Milton. Troopers recognized a passenger of the vehicle to be Eric Badore (40) of Colchester, who was known to have several active instate warrants for his arrest. Throughout the interaction, Badore provided a false name and date of birth in an attempt to deflect the investigation prior to being positively identified.

Badore’s failure to appear arrest warrants were issued for the following:

Franklin County ($1,000 Bail)

Felony – Home Improvement Fraud

Violation of Parole (X3)

Chittenden County ($10,000 Bail)

Felony – Gross Negligent Operation, Serious Injury

Felony – DUI #1 Drug – Injury

Washington County ($200 Bail)

Misdemeanor – Retail Theft

Badore was subsequently arrested for False Information to Law Enforcement and on the active arrest warrants. Badore was lodged at the Northwest State Correction Facility for a combined lack of $13,200 bail and issued a citation to appear at a later date for their respective charges.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME:

July 05, 2024 at 0830 hours on Arrest Warrant Charges for Franklin, Chittenden and Washington County.

August 13, 2024 at 0830, False Information to Law Enforcement

COURT: Franklin, Chittenden, Washington

LODGED: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Combined $13,200

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111