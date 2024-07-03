Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Arrest on Warrant (X3), False Information to Law Enforcement

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A1004668

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet                          

STATION: Williston Barracks                 

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: July 3, 2024 at approximately 1320 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Interstate 89 North, Mile Marker 101.8, Milton

VIOLATION: 

  • Arrest on Warrant (X3)

  • False Information to Law Enforcement

 

ACCUSED:  Eric Badore

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On July 3, 2024 at approximately 1320 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a speeding violation on Interstate 89 North at mile marker 101.8 in the town of Milton.  Troopers recognized a passenger of the vehicle to be Eric Badore (40) of Colchester, who was known to have several active instate warrants for his arrest.  Throughout the interaction, Badore provided a false name and date of birth in an attempt to deflect the investigation prior to being positively identified.

 

Badore’s failure to appear arrest warrants were issued for the following:

 

Franklin County ($1,000 Bail)

  • Felony – Home Improvement Fraud

  • Violation of Parole (X3)

Chittenden County ($10,000 Bail)

  • Felony – Gross Negligent Operation, Serious Injury

  • Felony – DUI #1 Drug – Injury

Washington County ($200 Bail)

  • Misdemeanor – Retail Theft

 

Badore was subsequently arrested for False Information to Law Enforcement and on the active arrest warrants.  Badore was lodged at the Northwest State Correction Facility for a combined lack of $13,200 bail and issued a citation to appear at a later date for their respective charges.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME:

  • July 05, 2024 at 0830 hours on Arrest Warrant Charges for Franklin, Chittenden and Washington County.

  • August 13, 2024 at 0830, False Information to Law Enforcement

COURT: Franklin, Chittenden, Washington

LODGED: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Combined $13,200

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

 

