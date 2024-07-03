Williston Barracks / Arrest on Warrant (X3), False Information to Law Enforcement
CASE#: 24A1004668
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: July 3, 2024 at approximately 1320 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 North, Mile Marker 101.8, Milton
VIOLATION:
- Arrest on Warrant (X3)
- False Information to Law Enforcement
ACCUSED: Eric Badore
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 3, 2024 at approximately 1320 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a speeding violation on Interstate 89 North at mile marker 101.8 in the town of Milton. Troopers recognized a passenger of the vehicle to be Eric Badore (40) of Colchester, who was known to have several active instate warrants for his arrest. Throughout the interaction, Badore provided a false name and date of birth in an attempt to deflect the investigation prior to being positively identified.
Badore’s failure to appear arrest warrants were issued for the following:
Franklin County ($1,000 Bail)
- Felony – Home Improvement Fraud
- Violation of Parole (X3)
Chittenden County ($10,000 Bail)
- Felony – Gross Negligent Operation, Serious Injury
- Felony – DUI #1 Drug – Injury
Washington County ($200 Bail)
- Misdemeanor – Retail Theft
Badore was subsequently arrested for False Information to Law Enforcement and on the active arrest warrants. Badore was lodged at the Northwest State Correction Facility for a combined lack of $13,200 bail and issued a citation to appear at a later date for their respective charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME:
- July 05, 2024 at 0830 hours on Arrest Warrant Charges for Franklin, Chittenden and Washington County.
- August 13, 2024 at 0830, False Information to Law Enforcement
COURT: Franklin, Chittenden, Washington
LODGED: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Combined $13,200
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Brandon Sweet
Vermont State Police - Williston
3294 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111