Press Release: Leaders Coaches Asia 2024 Virtual Conference
Empowering Leadership and Organizational Effectiveness through CoachingBENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaders Coaches Asia 2024 is set to be a transformative virtual conference dedicated to bridging the worlds of leadership and coaching across the Asian continent. From July 16 to July 18, 2024, this event will offer a dynamic platform for leaders to explore innovative coaching practices designed to enhance their leadership skills and boost organizational effectiveness.
Naveen Ks, a founding member of the conference, highlights the importance of this unique event designed specifically for leaders and coaches: "According to Gartner's L&D 2024 research, leadership and manager development is the top priority. Our conference is the perfect initiative to meet this critical need, empowering leaders and organizations to thrive."
Keynote Speakers:
The conference will kick off with a keynote session on July 9, featuring distinguished speakers Joel DiGirolamo, Head of Research for the International Coaching Federation (ICF), and Kay Lee, HR Business Partner for Tate & Lyle. These experts will share cutting-edge strategies and insights to empower attendees.
Who Should Attend:
Leaders: Top executives, CXOs, VPs, Directors, managers, and decision-makers looking to revolutionize their leadership approach and drive meaningful change within their organizations through the transformative power of coaching.
Coaches: Executive, leadership, and team coaches eager to understand organizational challenges directly from leaders, build collaborative partnerships, and gain insights into effective organizational transformations.
Conference Outcomes:
- Deep understanding of organizational needs for coaching
- Demonstrations of how coaching can transform organizations
- Valuable networking opportunities
- Actionable strategies for leadership and organizational development
The conference is proudly sponsored by Agile PeopleOps, ICF, Culturelligence, and Goldvarg Consulting Group.
The conference is organized by an esteemed team of professionals including Naveen Ks, Hemani Jayaswal, Masae Araki, and Sunanda Raman who all are ICF Certified coaches with deep experience in Organizational, Leadership and Team Coaching in USA, India and Japan. While explaining future vision, Naveen Ks shared about creating such a niche platform for Asia, "Organizations and leaders can leverage our platform to efficiently find and connect with a diverse range of expert coaches tailored to their unique needs. By using advanced search and matching features, they can easily discover coaches specializing in various industries and skill sets, ensuring a perfect fit for their development goals. This centralized access simplifies the process, saving time and resources while fostering impactful and personalized coaching experiences."
