Agile PeopleOps Launches HARI L, the World's First Individual AI Governance Score for Leaders

Agile PeopleOps HARI L - AI Governance for Leaders

The world's first premium individual AI governance assessment measures what people leaders actually do when AI influences decisions about their teams.

HERNDON, VA, VA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agile PeopleOps, USA, worlds oldest agile HR transformation & certification body, today announced the global launch of HARI L 2.0 for Leaders. The world's first individual AI governance assessment that produces a personal governance score for people leaders through a structured, certified coaching session.The launch addresses a gap that no existing instrument has measured. Artificial intelligence agents now influence who gets hired, how performance is rated, and how compensation is structured across organizations in every sector and geography. Boards are asking their CHROs whether their leaders personally govern those decisions. Until today, no tool existed to answer that question with a score.What HARI L MeasuresHARI L asks the questions that other AI leadership tools do not. It does not ask whether a leader understands AI strategy or tracks emerging technology trends. It asks what a leader actually does when an AI system recommends who to hire, how to rate performance, or who deserves a promotion.Six dimensions form the assessment. Does the leader know which AI systems are making decisions about people in their team -- and can they explain those decisions to anyone who asks? When an AI recommendation lands on a leader's desk, do they review it critically or approve it quickly? Is the leader genuinely building AI skills, or simply staying informed? Does the leader create the conditions for their team to raise AI concerns openly, without fear? Does the leader check whether AI tools treat different groups of people fairly? And can the leader articulate the governance risks in their area to a board or a CEO -- today, without preparation?These are not questions about policy awareness or strategic intent. They are questions about what a leader does on an ordinary Tuesday, under deadline pressure, when no one is watching.The assessment also includes questions specifically designed to surface the gap between how leaders think they behave and how they actually behave. One asks how often a leader approves AI recommendations quickly when time is short, even when a more careful review would be warranted. A second asks whether a leader tends to raise AI concerns with their own manager -- or quietly manages them without escalating. A third asks whether a leader accepts AI-generated assessments of people at face value, without asking how those assessments were built. For these three questions, the less frequently the behavior occurs, the higher the score. They exist because most leaders overestimate how consistently they govern AI decisions.What Leaders ReceiveA HARI L engagement produces six specific deliverables. A personal composite score from 0 to 100, benchmarked against the APO global cross-sector average. A board-presentable Leadership Card displaying the score, governance band, and full dimension profile. A personal Gap Register identifying every governance area below the defined threshold, written in coaching language with specific behavioral development actions. A 90-day roadmap structured by gap severity. An ICF-aligned coaching plan co-authored with the facilitating coach. And a personalized Agile PeopleOps certification pathway recommendation based on the composite score.How HARI L Differs From Every Other AI Leadership AssessmentExisting tools measure either organizational AI maturity -- the readiness of systems and processes -- or a leader's general AI adoption mindset. HARI L measures something no other instrument addresses: whether a specific individual leader personally governs what AI decides about the people in their team, with evidence, consistently, and under operational pressure.The assessment is also EU-neutral by design. All six dimensions reference the OECD AI Principles, NIST AI Risk Management Framework, and the G7 Hiroshima AI Process. No EU AI Act requirements are included. A people leader in Singapore, Mumbai, Chicago, or Nairobi takes the same assessment and receives an equally valid score."Every board is now asking their CHRO the same question: do our leaders actually govern what AI decides about our people? Not in theory -- in practice, every day, under time pressure, without anyone watching," said Naveen Ks, the Co Founder of Agile PeopleOps, USA. "HARI L gives them a score based on what they actually do. That distinction -- between governance aspiration and governance practice -- is the most commercially and ethically consequential gap in people leadership today."AvailabilityHARI L is a premium, proprietary assessment available exclusively through Agile PeopleOps platform. It is the world's first individual AI governance instrument of its kind and is not available through any other provider, platform, or distribution channel.Access is currently limited to APF certified professionals in good standing with the organization, and a select group of invited beta coaches personally approved by Agile PeopleOps to participate in the launch phase. This controlled access reflects Agile PeopleOps's commitment to ensuring every HARI L engagement meets the professional and coaching standard the instrument requires.As the programme expands, access will open to certified professionals of Agile PeopleOps USA and to practitioners reviewed and verified by the organization on an ongoing basis. Leaders and organizations seeking access may register interest at agilepeopleops.com.Looking ahead, Agile PeopleOps USA is developing a dedicated HARI L Facilitator Certification -- a structured pathway enabling qualified coaches, HR consultants, and leadership development professionals to become licensed to deliver HARI L to their own clients. Further details will be announced in the months ahead.About : Agile PeopleOps USA, (APO) is an HR transformation and coaching firm headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. APO develops licensed assessment instruments, coaching methodologies, and Agile PeopleOps Framework certification programs that connect people leadership capability to organizational governance outcomes. The HARI L is a new Agile PeopleOps USA's proprietary diagnostic platform for AI governance readiness for Leaders. APO's HARI suite of work is grounded in the PeopleOps, Organizational Development, AI in PeopleOps function, ICF Core Competency framework, the OECD AI Principles, the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, and the G7 Hiroshima AI Process.

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