Gov. Pillen Encourages Celebration of the 4th of July

LINCOLN, NE – Ahead of July 4 festivities, Governor Jim Pillen offered the following message to Nebraskans:

“On Independence Day we are reminded of the extraordinary courage and vision of our nation’s founders who boldly declared our independence and laid the foundation for the freedoms we cherish today. As we gather with family and friends to enjoy fireworks, parades, and barbecues, let us celebrate and be grateful for the blessings of being both proud Nebraskans and Americans.”