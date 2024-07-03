House Bill 850 Printer's Number 3485
PENNSYLVANIA, July 3 - An Act amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, in public assistance, providing for waiver to purchase diapers or menstrual hygiene products.
