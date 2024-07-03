CNO Delivers Remarks at Concert on the Avenue

Below is a transcript of the remarks as delivered:

John, thank you so much for that warm introduction. It was an honor to serve with you my whole career. And I'm really happy to see you here at the helm of the Navy Memorial. And I want to offer and echo your thanks to everyone that had a part in putting together this evening and our great celebration of veterans in our Navy team, and also to the team here at the Navy Memorial that really brings to life our Navy story, every single day, and for always making our summer Tuesday nights for our Concerts on the Avenue so much fun and so exciting.

Good evening, everyone. Welcome. And as John said, I'm Admiral Lisa Franchetti. I'm the Chief of Naval Operations I took over back in November, and I could not be more proud of our incredible Navy and Marine Corps teams, as I look out, and I see them serving all around the world, Adm. Foggo, fellow flag and general officers, congressional staff, members, distinguished guests, family, friends, and most importantly, tonight, our veterans community. Those who are veterans, and those who work tirelessly every day to support and serve our veterans, welcome to the Concert on the Avenue.

I want to say thanks in advance to our Navy Band, and its brand-new director you're gonna get to see up there tonight, Commander Robert “Seph” Coates. And if you haven't heard of the Navy band before you are in for a real treat. Our Navy Band is made up of our nation's finest musicians, the most talented musicians that come from all across the rich fabric of America. And every single one of them has chosen to serve our Navy, our nation, all around the world, by connecting people through their gift of music.

And every single one of them could be in the most premier orchestras and bands that our nation or really the world has to offer. But they've chosen to be part of our Navy team and take on the mission of music with a purpose. I couldn't be more proud of them. And I know we're all going to enjoy a really wonderful time with them tonight. And I hope you're all up for dancing because I heard that there's been dancing in every concert so far. I look forward to everybody getting up there and really enjoying themselves. So again, welcome. And it is wonderful to have you all here tonight.

You know one of the things that you get to do when you get to host a concert is choose a theme. And I decided to choose a theme to make tonight all about veterans to pay tribute to our veterans and those who support them. Let me recognize tonight, a few organizations and a few special guests that are here with us tonight.

I first want to recognize our veterans who are here from the Armed Forces retirement home, veterans … who have served in World War II and the Korea, Vietnam, and Iraq Wars.

It is really an honor to have you as my special guests here. And I hope if y'all haven't gotten a chance to meet them, get over there and chat them up and listen to all of their great stories. I heard you have a five star here in the house. All right, I also want to thank the Armed Forces Home leadership for facilitating the visit today. We have with us the American Legion. We have Military Officers Association of America, the Navy League of the United States, the Navy League National Capital Chapter, Navy Marine Corps Relief Society. And it again is a pleasure to be here with all of you this evening. We are taking this night to honor you, our veterans, and the many Americans both past and present, who have taken up the profession of arms to defend our great nation. Tonight, as we honor our veterans service organizations, I want to thank you for all that you do tirelessly to support our veterans, no matter when they served or their circumstance, because you really make a difference for them and for their families every single day.

The other great part of this week, we're going to celebrate the Fourth of July. Let us all take a moment to pause and recognize all that our Navy and Marine Corps service members have done for us over these past 249 years, ensuring our independence, protecting our Constitution, and guaranteeing our nation's security and prosperity by keeping the seas free and open for all.

All right, in a few minutes we're going to head up to the plaza where we like to call that the big “Granite Sea.” As you look out there, and when you get up there, I do want you to take a minute and look up at the 26 bronze sculptures that depict Navy history, the most iconic being the Lone Sailor statue. It is the symbol of the Navy Memorial’s mission to honor, recognize and celebrate the men and women of the sea services past, present, and future. I see some future ones out there in the audience without a doubt.

And although the Navy spends a lot of time, and we spend a lot of money, working on having the best equipment, the best platforms that any nation could ever have, from ships, submarines, to jet aircraft, and everything else we do, it really is our Sailors, both active and reserve, our Navy civilians, and all their families who are our true strategic advantage. As we celebrate tonight, please take a minute to think a little bit about all of our Navy and Marine Corps teammates who are standing the watch so that we can be here tonight. They're standing that watch around the clock, around the world, everywhere from the seabed, all the way up to space, in cyberspace in the information environment, so they can preserve the peace, they can be ready to respond in a crisis. And if called, they'll be ready to win decisively in war.

So, thank you very much tonight for being here. Thank you again to all of our veterans, for your service for paving the way and making a difference for all of us who serve today and making a difference for our great nation. And thank you to all of our veterans service organizations here tonight. Your service makes a difference every day and I could not be more proud to be here with you this evening. Enjoy the rest of the reception, and I look forward to seeing you up there on the great Granite Sea. Thank you very much.