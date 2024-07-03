PSD Announces Revised RFP for Competitive Energy Efficiency and Conservation Grants for Municipalities 7-03-2024

This funding opportunity, made possible by the Department of Energy’s Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant (EECBG) Program, aims to assist local governments in enhancing energy efficiency and reducing fossil fuel emissions, particularly in the transportation and building sectors. The initiative focuses on creating a sustainable and equitable energy economy, prioritizing disadvantaged communities, and promoting inclusive workforce opportunities. Municipalities are invited to propose projects that align with these goals, selecting from a range of eligible activities designed to improve local and regional energy strategies. See the revised RFP for full details.

ORIGINAL TIMELINE

RFP Release Date: May 20, 2024

First Round Questions to PSD Due By: June 3, 2024 – 4:30 PM (EDT)

PSD Response to Questions: June 7, 2024 – 4:30 PM (EDT) First Round Q&A Responses

REVISED TIMELINE

RFP Revised on: July 3, 2024

Second Round Questions to PSD Due By: July 11, 2024 – 4:30 PM (EDT)

PSD Response to Questions: July 18, 2024 – 4:30 PM (EDT)

Applications Due: August 9, 2024 – 4:30 PM (EDT)

Eligible Activities

Strategy Development and Implementation

Retaining Technical Consulting Services

Residential and Commercial Building Audits

Energy Efficiency and Conservation Programs for Buildings and Facilities

Conservation of Transportation Energy

Building Code and Inspection Services

Maximum and Minimum Awards

The maximum amount of funds available for any eligible entity is $100,000. The minimum amount that an applicant can apply for is $50,000.

Who can apply?

Except for the towns and cities listed below, all Vermont cities, towns, and incorporated villages are eligible to apply for EECBG funding from the PSD.

Ineligible Municipalities: Town of Bennington, Town of Brattleboro, City of Burlington, Town of Colchester, Town of Essex, Town of Hartford, Town of Milton, City of Rutland, City of South Burlington, and Town of Williston.

Additional Provisions: Recipients of grants from this RFP must comply with Federal Special Terms and Conditions. Special Terms and Conditions (vermont.gov)

Questions about this RFP should be emailed to:

psd.eecbgprogram@vermont.gov