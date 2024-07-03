Attorney General Hilgers Announces Two Major Victories Against The Biden Administration

Lincoln -- Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers announced victories against two recent unlawful and undemocratic mandates by the Biden Administration that inflict harm on Americans, economy, and economic security.

The United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi temporarily stopped the Biden Administration’s Department of Health and Human Services from re-defining discrimination “on the basis of sex” to require health care providers to perform, and insurers to cover, experimental sex-change procedures under the Affordable Care Act. The rule would undermine duly enacted and common-sense laws of states like Nebraska that regulate these harmful, and often irreversible, treatments. Attorney General Hilgers joined the lawsuit led by Tennessee and Mississippi in May, accompanied by Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Virginia, and West Virginia.

In the second case, Attorney General Hilgers secured a victory against the Biden Administration’s unlawful attempt to effectively ban exports of liquified natural gas. The United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana temporarily stopped the Department of Energy from refusing to approve applications to export liquified natural gas indefinitely. The Department’s decision would be catastrophic to the domestic energy market nationwide, including in Nebraska where over 7,000 miles of pipelines transport liquid natural gas. Nebraska joined the Louisiana-led lawsuit along with Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

“As we celebrate our Nation’s independence this week, I am grateful for the time-proven protections of the Constitution. Congress makes the laws, not the President. We will continue to oppose unlawful mandates detached from the well-being of Nebraska and its citizens,” stated Attorney General Hilgers.