Former Presidential Candidate Jason Palmer Launches Change.org Campaign Encouraging President Biden To Pass The Torch
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Palmer, the 2024 Democratic presidential candidate who made headlines with his underdog Super Tuesday win over President Biden in American Samoa, is launching a Change.org petition based on his open letter to President Biden urging him to end his campaign and pass the torch to a new generation of leaders.
Jason Palmer's American Samoa victory and his platform of building a people-first economy based on conscious capitalism captured the attention of major media outlets, including The New York Times, Rolling Stone, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, Daily Mail, CBS News, and The Washington Post.
Palmer's open letter thanks Biden for fifty years of devoted public service and respectfully encourages Biden to step aside. It highlights the importance of younger leadership in tackling critical topics such as climate change, women's rights, and the development of an equitable innovation economy. Palmer’s unique perspective and compelling message make him an essential voice in the current political landscape. Palmer emphasizes the need for fresh, energetic leadership to address today's complex issues with innovative, bipartisan solutions.
Included in his letter, Palmer states:
“Until last Thursday night, tens of millions of Americans supported your candidacy... But last Thursday night’s debate shook us deeply. Our nation needs strong leadership in these challenging times. It’s difficult to say, and even more difficult to hear, but we need to speak the truth to our friends and the ones we love. The emperor has no clothes.”
Visit www.Change.org to read the full letter and sign the Pass the Torch petition.
About TOGETHER!
Co-founded by Jason Palmer, Deborah Perry Piscione, and Kwame Jackson, TOGETHER! is a platform that empowers young, independent-minded Americans to raise funds for their causes, companies, and campaigns. TOGETHER! aims to amplify voices and build movements, working to steer America away from polarization and toward cutting-edge, common-sense solutions led by innovative entrepreneurs, cause champions, and bipartisan politicians. Join the TOGETHER! movement at togetherpurple.org.
James Weir
