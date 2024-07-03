News Item

Get married at the county fair—for free!

Posted: Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Love is in the air at the Minnesota Judicial Branch, as judges get ready to marry couples for free at several county fairs this summer.

Judges will perform weddings at the Dakota, Goodhue, and McCleod county fairs in August. Couples do not need to live in these counties to have a wedding at one of these fairs.

Couples who would like to get married at one of the fairs simply need to choose the fair which they’d like to hold their wedding, then contact the county courthouse to register.

Ready to sign up? Here's how:

Dakota County Fair weddings: Aug. 5, 6, 7, 8, 10

Email

Goodhue County Fair weddings: Aug. 7 & 8

Email

Phone: (651) 267-4815

McLeod County Fair weddings: Aug. 16 & 17

Email

Phone: (320) 864-1285 or (320) 864-1284