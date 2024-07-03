Press Releases

07/03/2024

Request for Proposals Released for CT FarmLink Program Technical Assistance

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) is in search of qualified entities to support the agency with administering the Connecticut FarmLink program (FarmLink). FarmLink provides outreach and assistance to farmland owners and farmland seekers in Connecticut to aid in the successful transfer of land between current and future farmers. The program hosts a website that allows farmland owners and farmland seekers to create profiles and communicate with one another with the goal of matching farmland seekers with available parcels of farmland for lease, standard sale, or partnerships.

The RFP can be found on the State Contracting Portal by searching for the term “farmlink” or Solicitation #24DAG0101AA.

Proposals must be received no later than Tuesday, July 23, 2024, by 4:00p.m.