Submit Release
News Search

There were 824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,585 in the last 365 days.

Request for Proposals Released for CT FarmLink Program Technical Assistance

Press Releases

CT DoAg

07/03/2024

Request for Proposals Released for CT FarmLink Program Technical Assistance

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) is in search of qualified entities to support the agency with administering the Connecticut FarmLink program (FarmLink). FarmLink provides outreach and assistance to farmland owners and farmland seekers in Connecticut to aid in the successful transfer of land between current and future farmers. The program hosts a website that allows farmland owners and farmland seekers to create profiles and communicate with one another with the goal of matching farmland seekers with available parcels of farmland for lease, standard sale, or partnerships.

 

The RFP can be found on the State Contracting Portal by searching for the term “farmlink” or Solicitation #24DAG0101AA.

Proposals must be received no later than Tuesday, July 23, 2024, by 4:00p.m.


You just read:

Request for Proposals Released for CT FarmLink Program Technical Assistance

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more