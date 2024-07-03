ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced the expansion of his Gang Prosecution Unit to Southeast Georgia, with Assistant Attorney General Brooklyn Franklin and Criminal Investigator Pete Delatorre overseeing the Unit’s regional efforts. Both Franklin and Delatorre’s hires took effect on July 1, 2024, with funding provided in the state’s FY 2025 budget signed by Governor Brian Kemp in May. Prior to joining the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit, Franklin served as Solicitor General of Long County, and Delatorre was an Officer with the Richmond Hill Police Department.

“Since creating Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit, we have removed massive amounts of fentanyl from our streets and secured justice for families who have lost a loved one due to gang violence,” said Carr. “With this most recent expansion, we’re able to strengthen our efforts and serve as a force multiplier by working hand-in-hand with all levels of law enforcement to combat violent crime and keep Georgians safe. We have a strong partnership with District Attorney Tripp Fitzner, and together we will continue to send a message that gang activity of any kind will not be tolerated in our state.”

“It’s no secret a disproportionate amount of the crime affecting our community is gang-related,” said Senate Appropriations Chairman Blake Tillery. “Investigation and prosecution of these crimes takes a disproportionate share of community resources. I’m thankful to Gov. Kemp, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Speaker Jon Burns and the General Assembly for seeing the wisdom of placing funds to assist our hard working district attorney and solicitors’ offices in this circuit, and to Attorney General Carr for its swift implementation.”

“I would like to thank Attorney General Carr for his leadership in bringing this valuable resource to our local communities,” said Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney Tripp Fitzner. “Solving the gang problem must be a team effort between state and local law enforcement and prosecutors. I look forward to working with the Attorney General’s Office on our shared mission of keeping our streets safe and free from violent gang activity.”

In July 2022, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and leaders in the General Assembly, Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit. Since its inception, this Unit has secured more than 40 convictions and indicted nearly 140 individuals in Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Bryan, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Dougherty, Fulton, Gwinnett, Laurens, Muscogee, Richmond and Thomas counties.

The Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit has regional prosecutors and investigators in Atlanta, Albany and Augusta, with recent expansions to Macon and Columbus.

New Hires for the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

Assistant Attorney General Brooklyn Franklin served as Solicitor General of Long County for two years. She was appointed to the role by Governor Brian Kemp in May 2022. Franklin previously served as the Interim Solicitor General of Long County and an Assistant District Attorney in the Atlantic Judicial Circuit. She was a judicial assistant and law clerk to Judge Joy A. Kramer on the Kentucky Court of Appeals. Franklin earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Political Science from Campbellsville University and her J.D. from the Salmon P. Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University, where she graduated magna cum laude.

Criminal Investigator Pete Delatorre is a U.S. Army veteran with more than 20 years of law enforcement experience. He most recently served as an Officer with the Richmond Hill Police Department, where he played a critical role in “Operation Patronus,” a multi-agency investigation involving the Outcast Motorcycle Gang. “Operation Patronus” resulted in the largest motorcycle gang indictment in state history, as obtained by the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit in May 2023. Delatorre is a Georgia P.O.S.T. Certified Instructor and a member of the Georgia Gang Investigators Association, the National Gang Crime Research Center, and the International Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Investigation Association.