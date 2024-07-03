Submit Release
H.R. 8001, Combatting Houthi Threats and Aggression Act

H.R. 8001 would require the Administration to impose sanctions on foreign persons and entities involved in any Houthi attacks that aim to disrupt shipping in the Red Sea or Gulf of Aden. The bill also would require an annual report detailing the effect of Houthi attacks in the region and broader annual assessments of the group’s capabilities and access to arms material. The bill’s requirements would expire five years after enactment. 

