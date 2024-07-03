Submit Release
H.R. 1631, Pro Codes Act

H.R. 1631 would ensure that a technical or voluntary consensus standard created by a private standards development organization retains copyright protection when the standard is incorporated by reference into a federal, state, or local law or regulation if the organization makes the standard publicly accessible online.

CBO estimates that the cost for the U.S. Copyright Office to develop guidance for such organizations would be insignificant. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

