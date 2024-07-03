RCP senior censor and vice president for education and training to step in for presidential duties

RCP Council has agreed that Dr Mumtaz Patel, the RCP's senior censor and vice president for education and training will perform the duties of president and will chair meetings of RCP Council until an election can be held. This follows the decision of Dr Sarah Clarke to step aside from the role of president in June 2024.

Dr Patel is currently RCP senior censor and vice president for education and training. She was elected in 2023 to serve for 3 years, having previously been RCP global vice president. She is a consultant nephrologist at Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust and postgraduate associate dean for NHS England. She has a master’s in medical education.

After graduating in medicine from the University of Manchester, Dr Patel has pursued a career in renal medicine with a PhD in the genetics of lupus nephritis. As vice president for education and training, she has developed our new education strategy and has worked closely with the Trainees Committee to advocate for early career doctors and support discussions with key stakeholders to improve the quality and experience of medical training.

As global vice president between 2020–23, Dr Patel developed our global strategy, helping the RCP to grow and diversify our international membership, strengthen our international networks and deliver our Global Women Leaders programme. In March 2024, she was awarded the Outstanding Leader Award in the inaugural Global Women in Healthcare Awards.

Planning for the election of a substantive new president will begin immediately. While the timetable will be confirmed in due course, the RCP currently anticipates seeking RCP Council approval of election materials in September 2024. Nominations will be sought as soon as possible thereafter. The election itself is likely to take place in April 2025, at the first available meeting of fellows after due time for consideration of nominations as per college bye-laws.

Work to deliver the recommendations of the RCP short life working group on physician associates will be led by Dr Hilary Williams, RCP vice president for Wales.

Dr Patel said:

‘I am honoured that RCP Council has placed its trust in me until a new president can be elected.

‘I would like to thank my senior leadership colleagues for their collegiate approach as we work to rebuild the strong reputation of our college over the coming months.

‘It’s been a challenging time, but our promise to you is that we will actively listen to our members and act on what you tell us.

‘My main priority is to establish a period of stability for the college and work hard towards regaining the trust and confidence of our membership. This means taking action to support the next generation of our early career doctors, as well as delivering on the recommendations of the short life working group on physician associates.

‘I’m also determined that we deliver real change through a constitutional and governance review, so that we can be a membership body relevant and supportive to all the doctors we serve. I am very grateful for everyone’s support, and I am sure that together we can achieve this. Thank you.’