Vesta Elder Care and FamilyProHealth Launch S.M.A.R.T. Elder Care Solutions
We are excited to partner with Vesta Elder Care. This integration of our AI-based health monitoring with Vesta’s dedicated care services brings a new era of comprehensive and proactive elder care”WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vesta Elder Care and FamilyProHealth have joined forces to launch comprehensive S.M.A.R.T. elder care solutions. This innovative partnership integrates Vesta's renowned personalized elder care services with FamilyProHealth's advanced AI-based health monitoring to provide unparalleled support for seniors. Elders' vital parameters are monitored in real-time using the FamHealth™ App, ensuring instant access for family members and physicians. Vesta Elder Care further enhances this service with bi-monthly in-person visits and monthly tele-consultations, providing holistic health management and early detection of potential health issues.
— Vimal Shukla, Founder of FamilyProHealth
The new partnership will offer tailored care packages that include regular health assessments, medication management, and lifestyle assistance. Vesta Elder Care’s dedicated care managers provide bi-monthly visits, ensuring personalized support and high-quality care. Monthly tele-consultations with health professionals offer tailored advice on physiotherapy or dietary needs, promoting overall well-being. Additionally, regular blood and urine tests every three months facilitate early detection and management of potential health issues. This comprehensive approach ensures both cutting-edge technology and empathetic, personalized care, delivering a robust elder care solution that prioritizes the health and well-being of seniors.
Rahul Misra, Founder of Vesta Elder Care, stated, "Our collaboration with FamilyProHealth allows us to offer an unparalleled level of care. Combining our personalized approach with advanced technology ensures that our elders receive the best possible support and health management."
Vimal Shukla, Founder of FamilyProHealth, added, "We are excited to partner with Vesta Elder Care. This integration of our AI-based health monitoring with Vesta’s dedicated care services brings a new era of comprehensive and proactive elder care."
For more information, visit www.vestaeldercare.com or www.familyprohealth.com.
FamilyProHealth Inc.
+1 703-483-9295
email us here
Marketing@FPH Inc.
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube