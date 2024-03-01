Familyprohealth & Vesta Elder Care to Offer 360-degree Health Care Monitoring and Help Address Health issues of Parents
Healthcare technology company Familyprohealth Inc. announces formal partnership with Vesta Elder Care Private Limited.
Our solution provides an easy-to-use advanced technological solution for Resident and Non-Resident Indians to stay informed, monitor and address health issues of their parents and other loved ones.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Familyprohealth Inc., a Delaware registered software solution provider in healthcare, and Vesta Elder Care Pvt Ltd, having its registered office at New Delhi, an Indian healthcare services platform focused on Elder care, are pleased to announce a formal business partnership to help the Resident and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) stay informed and address health issues of their parents.
— Vimal Shukla, Co-founder, Familyprohealth
Mr. Vimal Shukla, Co-founder and Board Member of Familyprohealth Inc. said “Our solution provides an easy-to-use advanced technological solution for Resident and Non-Resident Indians to stay informed, monitor and address health issues of their parents and other loved ones. Vital health parameter readings as per recommended schedule can be taken using BP Monitor, Blood Glucose Meter, Thermometer, Pulse Oximeter and Weighing Scale. This information can be shared with family members and caregivers across geographies on a near real time basis.”
Mr. Rahul Misra, CEO of Vesta Elder Care, welcomed this partnership and said “this is a unique solution play for us and by partnering with Familyprohealth, Vesta Elder Care’s commitment to delivering technology driven 360-degree care is further bolstered. This integration of trusted partners and advanced technology is at the heart of Vesta Elder Care’s mission to provide holistic and exceptional elder care services. This fusion of compassionate caregiving with modern technology enables Vesta Elder Care to deliver comprehensive and efficient elder care services.”
Currently the Familyprohealth solution has been launched in 20+ countries for NRIs with parents in India but can also be used by people in India who are staying away from their parents. The two companies plan to extend this business partnership to other countries and add more services soon.
About Familyprohealth Inc.
Familyprohealth is driven by a common mission of providing an easy and advanced solution to stay informed, monitor and address health issues of parents and loved ones. Their aim is to strengthen family bonds by simplifying health monitoring at home, thereby giving us all some peace of mind when it comes to their health concerns. Familyprohealth has offices in US and India and is focused on the principle “Sharing Is Caring”. They strive hard to make technology solutions available for family members living away from each other stay connected. Please visit https://www.familyprohealth.com for more details.
About Vesta Elder Care
Vesta Elder Care leverages cutting-edge technology to enhance the quality of care provided to the elderly in the comfort of their homes. Through the integration of telehealth solutions, caregivers can remotely consult with families, monitor vital signs, and provide real-time updates to healthcare professionals. Please visit the Website: https://www.vestaeldercare.com.
https://familyprohealth.com
https://www.vestaeldercare.com
+1 833-776-4584
info@familyprohealth.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other