Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Provides over 500 People with Hearing Services in Malawi

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2015, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) has been working with Entheos to provide free hearing and ear care services to thousands of underserved communities globally through Hearing the Call (HTC). Recently, LIFE served the community of Malawi, servicing over 500 patients with a variety of ear care services.

Volunteers of HTC saw everything from ear infections, mild to profound hearing loss and severe deafness. During this three-day trip, 121 hearing aids were fit on 95 adults and 11 children, 161 ears were cleaned with wax removal and treatment and 511 people had access to hearing healthcare in Malawi.

“According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), 5% of the global population requires rehabilitation for disabling hearing loss, which has a particularly severe impact in sub-Saharan Africa. LIFE for Relief and Development runs a comprehensive health program addressing global health issues, with a significant focus on deafness. LIFE organizes several 'HERE to HEAR' trips each year to provide hearing aids to those in need,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE.

Atupele’s hearing journey began when she was just four years old, with chronic ear infections that completely ruptured her eardrums and destroyed the small bones in her middle ears, resulting in severe hearing loss in both ears – despite having normal inner ear function. Her type of hearing loss is completely preventable with medical treatment, but treatment was not available to her. Atupele has not heard for 13 years, which led to her dropping out of school a year ago because of her hearing. Because she could not be fit with a traditional hearing aid, the team was able to fit her with a Bone Anchored hearing, a device is worn on a band and vibrates the skull, bypassing the middle ear that is damaged and stimulates the inner ear which is fully functional. With this technology, Atupele can hear normally again, and is excited to go back to school next year!

"The audiology service trip to Malawi was very successful in large part because of partnerships both in the United States and in Malawi. Our team of audiologists and volunteers helped 511 people in three long clinic days. One gentleman was so happy when his new hearing aids were turned on that he jumped up from his chair and started dancing. He then pulled out a document to show us that he had lost his job because he couldn't hear but now he would be able to find work again. This man's story illustrated that when people's hearing is improved it not only helps them communicate, it gives them hope for a better tomorrow,” said Nora Stewart, CEO of Entheos Audiology Cooperative.

For almost 10 years, HTC has been providing access to hearing healthcare in underserved communities and developing regions, bringing hope and healing people with hearing loss, both locally and globally.

Based in Southfield, Michigan, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian organization. It has earned a four-star rating and a 99% score from Charity Navigator. LIFE is committed to delivering humanitarian assistance to individuals, irrespective of their race, gender, religion, or cultural heritage. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit entity, LIFE holds Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. It is also a member of InterAction, the largest alliance of US based NGO’s and partners with humanitarian agencies such as UNICEF, Brothers Brother Foundation and World Medical Relief. Over the past 32 years, LIFE has distributed over $595.7 million in humanitarian aid and relief to over 55 countries. LIFE works diligently to help the poor and needy in a number of countries such as: Afghanistan, Ghana, Haiti, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Sierra Leone, Syria, and the U.S. as well as other countries. When natural disasters strike, LIFE rushes to answer the call for help, and provides basic humanitarian assistance. LIFE’s mission is deeply rooted in the belief that saving lives should be a priority of all mankind. For this reason, LIFE is dedicated to alleviating human suffering regardless of race, color, religion, or cultural background. In response to poverty, famine, social and economic turmoil, natural disasters, war, and other catastrophes, LIFE works to provide assistance to people across the globe by offering humanitarian services such as food, water, and temporary shelter as well as healthcare and education.

