Gov. Little launches statewide initiative to commemorate 250th anniversary of nation’s founding

Boise, ID – Governor Brad Little announced the launch of a new initiative today to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States of America in 2026.

America250 in Idaho will advance projects and community engagement opportunities to honor this national milestone and Idaho’s place in American history.

“The United States of America is the greatest nation in the world and worthy of celebration. As we approach the 250th anniversary of American independence, Idaho is proud to recognize our nation’s triumphant history and the contributions of the Gem State,” Governor Little said. “I look forward to seeing the America250 in Idaho initiative inspire patriotism, build civic participation, and celebrate freedom.”

On Wednesday, Idaho Statehood Day, Gov. Little signed a proclamation establishing a multi-agency task force to plan, encourage, coordinate, and promote statewide observances and activities as part of the national commemoration.

The Idaho State Historical Society (ISHS) will lead the task force, comprised of the following statewide officials and agencies:

First Lady of Idaho, honorary

Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane

Idaho State Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield

Idaho State Department of Agriculture

Idaho Commission on the Arts

Idaho Department of Commerce

Idaho Department of Education

Idaho State Historical Society

Idaho Commission for Libraries

Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation

Idaho Public Television

The task force will work with the America250 in Idaho Advisory Council, created through the 2024 Idaho Legislature’s passage of House Concurrent Resolution 31, to inspire statewide participation and patriotism.

Idaho joins more than 40 states and American territories in the nationwide effort to formally celebrate the U.S. semiquincentennial. U.S. Senator Jim Risch and Congressman Mike Simpson are members of the Congressional America250 Caucus.

More information about America250 in Idaho is available at www.America250.Idaho.Gov.