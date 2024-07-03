Recruiting for Good Sponsors 3 Sweet Days to Party in LA and Celebrate The 4th
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals generates proceeds to make a positive impact; is sponsoring The Sweetest Foodie Parties.
It's A Sweet Day in USA Recruiting for Good sponsoring 3 Days to Eat; Celebrating The 4th of July with Sweet Foodie Parties.
3 Days to Party and Eat The Sweetest Treats
1st Party, on July 4th at 9AM enjoy The Sweetest Donuts in Santa Monica; Sidecar Donuts.
Day 2 Sweet Party on July 5th at 5PM enjoy The Sweetest Treats at 1st Friday in Venice (Best Food Trucks).
Day 3 Sweet Party on July 6th at 6PM enjoy The Sweetest Ice Cream Party for Kids 'regardless of genes (human kids and pets).'
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Come on time or you'll miss all the fun; our parties are for one hour. We're rewarding sweet gift cards to enjoy the sweetest treats in LA (to the sweetest kids, and human beings). 1st 25 to show up are guaranteed treats!"
About
It's A Sweet Day in USA, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring 3 Sweet Days to Party and Celebrate The 4th of July; with The Sweetest Treats (donuts, food trucks, and ice cream). Our sweet foodie parties are for one hour; come on time or you'll miss all the fun. 1st 25 people to show up will be guaranteed sweet treats. We love to celebrate talented kids and professionals too. To learn more visit www.ASweetDayinUSA.com
Love to Party for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes, before September 1st, 2024. First 5 people enter drawing to win a sweet trip for two; 5 Days to Party at The Sweetest 2025 Wine & Food Festival in Paradise Island, The Bahamas www.5DaystoParty.com 24 Food Events in 5 Days!
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!
Love to Dine for Good and Support Nonprofits? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes; we reward referrals with donations to our sweet causes (fund US Kids Sports, The Sweetest Gigs, and Nonprofits) and Fine Dining Gift Cards for The Sweetest Restaurants in The USA. www.LovetoDineforGood.com Good for You+Community Too!
