InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Multifunctional Watch that Identifies Negative Emotions and Helps People Focus
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sweetie S. of Windermere, FL is the creator of the Cope-E-Watch, a unique watch designed to help the wearer focus and clear their head of negative emotions. The watch is paired with an earbud, working in conjunction to detect the wearer’s emotions and respond with prerecorded appropriate counter thoughts, emotions, and encouragement. The watch helps wearers cope with negative emotions and focus their energy on positive and encouraging thoughts.
The messages help the wearer identify their emotions and cope with their mood changes. Biological information like heart rate, blood pressure, etc. can be displayed on the watch face. A help button may be included, allowing the wearer to obtain assistance when coping with their emotions. Each watch can have a buckle or snap mechanism to adjust the size around the wearer’s wrist. The watch may be available in various colors, styles, and configurations.
Ultimately, the watch helps wearers cope with their emotions while identifying mood changes through biological events like changes in breathing, elevated blood pressure, and more. If the situation is too overwhelming, users can press a help button on the watch that enables them to send an alert to a parent, teacher, or other caregiver to obtain assistance in coping with their emotions and feelings.
Markets for devices and technologies that help both children and adults cope with negative emotions and improve their mental well-being are growing as awareness and acceptance of mental health issues increase. The market offers a wide range of devices and technologies catering to different age groups, preferences, and needs. This includes mobile apps, wearable devices, virtual reality experiences, interactive toys, biofeedback devices, and digital therapeutic platforms. These devices may be difficult for young children to operate, and children may end up completely overwhelmed with their negative thoughts and emotions without an outlet to seek help.
Regulatory frameworks and standards for digital mental health solutions are evolving to ensure safety, privacy, and effectiveness. This includes guidelines for data protection, clinical validation, and ethical use of technology in mental healthcare. These devices empower individuals to take an active role in managing their mental well-being, offering tools for self-awareness, self-care, and coping strategies. The Cope-E-Watch is the perfect, versatile, and innovative tool to assist anyone in dealing with mental health issues—while wearing the watch, people can identify and cope with their negative emotions and seek assistance from a trusted adult if needed.
Sweetie filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Cope-E-Watch product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Cope-E-Watch can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
The messages help the wearer identify their emotions and cope with their mood changes. Biological information like heart rate, blood pressure, etc. can be displayed on the watch face. A help button may be included, allowing the wearer to obtain assistance when coping with their emotions. Each watch can have a buckle or snap mechanism to adjust the size around the wearer’s wrist. The watch may be available in various colors, styles, and configurations.
Ultimately, the watch helps wearers cope with their emotions while identifying mood changes through biological events like changes in breathing, elevated blood pressure, and more. If the situation is too overwhelming, users can press a help button on the watch that enables them to send an alert to a parent, teacher, or other caregiver to obtain assistance in coping with their emotions and feelings.
Markets for devices and technologies that help both children and adults cope with negative emotions and improve their mental well-being are growing as awareness and acceptance of mental health issues increase. The market offers a wide range of devices and technologies catering to different age groups, preferences, and needs. This includes mobile apps, wearable devices, virtual reality experiences, interactive toys, biofeedback devices, and digital therapeutic platforms. These devices may be difficult for young children to operate, and children may end up completely overwhelmed with their negative thoughts and emotions without an outlet to seek help.
Regulatory frameworks and standards for digital mental health solutions are evolving to ensure safety, privacy, and effectiveness. This includes guidelines for data protection, clinical validation, and ethical use of technology in mental healthcare. These devices empower individuals to take an active role in managing their mental well-being, offering tools for self-awareness, self-care, and coping strategies. The Cope-E-Watch is the perfect, versatile, and innovative tool to assist anyone in dealing with mental health issues—while wearing the watch, people can identify and cope with their negative emotions and seek assistance from a trusted adult if needed.
Sweetie filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Cope-E-Watch product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Cope-E-Watch can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
email us here