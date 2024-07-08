Car Stickers Expands Specialty Vinyl Selection with New Materials and Enhanced Printing Capabilities
Innovative materials, including metallic, glitter, and fluorescent vinyls, are now available as custom sticker decals.BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Car Stickers is excited to announce the expansion of its printing capabilities by adding new, unique vinyl materials. Leveraging advanced equipment, the company has expanded its printing capabilities to include specialty vinyl materials previously reserved for transfer stickers. Car Stickers is delighted to offer now a broader range of custom stickers, including metallic vinyls such as chrome, brushed silver and gold, carbon fiber, and small engine turn gold and silver. Additionally, Car Stickers has introduced a variety of glitter vinyl colors and fluorescent neon vinyl to its already extensive selection of holographic, glow-in-the-dark, wood, and reflective specialty material stickers.
Car Stickers is a leading manufacturer of custom stickers and decals and has provided exceptional marketing materials and products for over twenty years. Known for transforming artwork, logos, and designs into stunning vinyl stickers, the company’s unique, easy-to-use design tool allows customers to quickly create personalized stickers online using customizable templates, text, and an extensive clipart library.
With the addition of over 50 specialty vinyl materials, including glitter, holographic, metallic, and glow-in-the-dark options, Car Stickers continues to offer premium stickers and decals for businesses and organizations wanting to connect with their audience. The company’s top-of-the-line printers, laminators, and production equipment ensure superior vinyl stickers at the guaranteed lowest prices in the industry. In partnership with Shutterstock.com, Car Stickers also provides access to over 50,000 sticker designs from artists worldwide, all available with minimum quantities and no set-up fees.
About Car Stickers:
Car Stickers has been a leading manufacturer of stickers for more than 15 years. The company offers a library of over 15,000 designs, each of which can be ordered as-is or customized using its easy-to-use design tools. Creating a custom sticker with your logo or existing artwork is simple, with over 40 specialty material types available. Car Stickers prides itself on having no minimum quantities and providing free lamination with every order.
Bridgette Coyne
Car Stickers
+1 844-647-2730
bridgette@carstickers.com