Explora teams with Sandia National Labs to demonstrate extended reality in XR Demo Day: Friday, July 26, 2024
Saturday, July 26th: Explora partners with Sandia National Laboratories to showcase nuanced, extended reality software and technology at this special event.ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, July 26th, Explora is partnering with Sandia National Laboratories to showcase a variety of nuanced, extended reality software and technology at this special on-site event. Visitors attending Explora from 10 am to 1 pm can embark on a journey of virtual exploration and mind-bending experiences, while learning new and practical STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) applications already in use.
Featuring hands-on demonstrations from Sandia National Labs, Microsoft, HapX, Unity and more, XR Demo Day illustrates the latest versions and applications of augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality with state-of-the-art software and hardware. Families of all ages, STEM enthusiasts, and curiosity-seekers are invited to step into this new world and witness the cutting edge of technology come to life!
Local field experts, professionals, and innovations will be on hand to guide participants through demonstrations that blend the realms of STEM with varied reality prototypes, explain the technology behind each experience, and teach of XR’s exciting potential and applications across current industries. Visit explora.us for more information.
Media is invited to attend the event: RSVP at amarciano@explora.us
About Explora: Explora is a science center and children’s museum in Albuquerque, with a mission of creating opportunities for inspirational discovery and the joy of lifelong learning through interactive experiences in science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM). Explora serves over 350,000 visitors of all backgrounds annually, and is dedicated to improving New Mexico’s educational and economic outcomes. The 58,000-square-foot museum houses over 250 hands-on, interactive exhibits across two floors and includes notable additions like the new X Studio Teen Center and Brillante Early Learning classrooms. Programs center upon STEAM partnerships, camps, outreach, adults-only events, professional development, and community engagement throughout New Mexico.
