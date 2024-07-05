FamilyPod™ Partnership Saves Parents Time And Money

FamilyPod™ - The ultimate scheduling app to help parents simplify their busy lives

FamilyPod™ the ultimate scheduling app has partnered with Cottonwood Heights Parks and Recreation to help parents simplify family life.

The new app will simplify life for parents and grandparents immensely by solving frequent needs such as childcare, logistics, errands, favors, petcare, eldercare, disabled care and homecare.” — Kevin Hedges, CEO & Co-Founder

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, July 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FamilyPod™ the ultimate scheduling app has engaged with Cottonwood Heights Parks and Recreation to assist parents with saving time and money. “Providing a simple free way for moms and dads to schedule pick-ups and drop-offs will revolutionize family life into perpetuity, as well as the speed at which a helping-hand can be attained,” said Kevin Hedges, CEO & Co-Founder. “The new app will simplify life for parents and grandparents immensely by solving frequent needs such as childcare, logistics, errands, favors, petcare, eldercare, disabled care and homecare.”

The family centric partnership program was created by FamilyPod™ to reduce stress for families by providing the scheduling app free of charge over the Summer of 2024. FamilyPod™ is partnering with cities, parks and recreation centers, daycare centers, elementary schools and middle schools around the greater Salt Lake City area. The company is also connecting with mom groups, dad groups, senior centers, activity groups and even pet-lover groups to get the word out. Cottonwood Heights Parks and Recreation have embraced the link with great enthusiasm, especially being one of the best places for aquatics, tennis, pickleball and other fitness activities with gorgeous views of the Wasatch mountains in Utah.

FamilyPod™ works by setting up your family profile including any dependents such as kids and pets, then adding in any other specifics such as schools, sports clubs, recreation centers, routines, allergies, medications and more. Next, users invite personal connections such as close family and friends to private groups in the app called ‘Pods’. Once these quick easy steps are completed, users can send out requests for childcare, logistics, errands, favors, petcare and more in seconds. Requests are only accepted by one of your trusted connections. There’s automated reminders for everyone and even a one-tap rebooking feature. You can make over sixty booking types to get help in a flash from people you know. The best part is that everything is kept private and secure, nothing is shared outside of your ‘Pods’.

“The app helps us increase participation in activities and events along with improving health and lifestyle,” stated a representative for Cottonwood Heights Parks and Recreation. “The app combines all of the features you’d expect when trying to schedule a helping-hand. What makes it really special is the speed at which it works. The core booking types cover a range of needs that most families will find extremely helpful, especially grandparents. There’s even a pick up / drop off element for families whose kids are always going to and from activities. The scheduling app solution is actually accessible everywhere, so check it out today” says Cottonwood Heights Parks and Recreation.

FamilyPod’s plan is to scale across the USA and then to Canada, the UK, Australia and New Zealand. Parenting life is about to become so much simpler for everyone.

Partners, media and people interested in learning more about the company can visit www.FamilyPodUSA.com

Notes to Editors and Journalists About FamilyPod™

FamilyPod™ allows users to request childcare, logistics, errands, favors, petcare, eldercare, disabled care and homecare with people they know.

FamilyPod™ was built by NannyPod USA Incorporated which was founded in 2015 and is now headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company uses technology partners to operate including Apple, Google, Stripe and Zoho, and operates across all 50 States in the USA. Follow us @FamilyPodUSA

FamilyPod™ makes scheduling easy with people you know. The #1 app to simplify family life!