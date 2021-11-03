‘Uber of Childcare’ Launches $400K Kickstarter

NannyPod’s Kickstarter Campaign has great rewards for backers. PHOTO/NannyPod App

NannyPod dubbed the ‘Uber of childcare’ is launching a $400,000 Kickstarter campaign

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NannyPod who has frequently been dubbed the ‘Uber of childcare’ is launching a $400,000 Kickstarter campaign across the USA.

NannyPod, a technology company that built a super-fast childcare app in July 2021 is launching an expansive Kickstarter campaign. The goal is to raise awareness that it is the lowest-fee and most simple childcare app available. The funds will help NannyPod market the app to childcare providers across the country. “We will use a variety of mediums such as TikTok, SnapChat, social media influencers, PR campaigns, strategic partnerships along with traditional advertising on Google. Our mission is to help every parent access childcare, anytime and anywhere,” said Hannah Salters, VP of ECommerce. “The Kickstarter campaign rewards start out at just $20 for 3 free months to the app.”

How does the app work? Well, moms and dads can register and make requests in under a minute. Parents pay $8 per month to make unlimited childcare requests. Paying childcare providers via the app adds a flat $2 fee on top of the total amount. Tax credits or a Dependent Care FSA help offset childcare expenses. The low fee app is the fastest way to find childcare and pick up jobs on the fly in the gig-economy. The platform is entirely free to all childcare providers and allows them to keep 100% of their earnings. By the way, there are great rewards for backers supporting the NannyPod Kickstarter campaign.

“Our goal is to simplify family life, and help childcare providers work at their convenience,” stated Kevin N. Hedges, CEO & Co-Founder. “The Kickstarter campaign has 6 reward levels for backers. The best value reward is the free lifetime subscription for $240. It’s unbeatable. We hope to help every parent on the planet access childcare in an instant. Being stranded with the kids 24/7 is challenging, and we are here to solve that. Being part of our journey via Kickstarter will help make our solution available in every city,” says Hedges. Background check badges by SafetyPIN are highly recommended for all users and clearly visible in the app.

NannyPod’s mission is to help every single parent access childcare fast, just like Uber and Lyft helps drivers and passengers ride-share globally.

Parents and childcare providers interested in learning more about the company can visit www.NannyPod.com

NannyPod is one of the leading childcare platforms in the USA, founded in 2015. The company is headquartered in Charleston SC. The NannyPod app allows families to request childcare on-demand and get responses instantly. Families can also find part time or full time nannies. Families may receive IRS childcare tax credits or pay with a Dependent Care FSA. NannyPod uses technology partners to operate including Apple, Google, Stripe and Zoho. NannyPod operates across all 50 states in the USA. Follow us @NannyPod.

