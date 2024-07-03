WarpSpeed Taxi Inc. Responds to OTC Markets Caveat Emptor Designation
WarpSpeed Taxi Inc. (WRPT) (the “Company”) was notified by OTC Markets (“OTC”) of recent trading and promotional activity concerning its common stock. The Company has been informed that this activity may have led to a higher-than-average trading volume in the Company's stock. The Company was notified that emails and other possible promotional materials were disseminated by a non-affiliated third-party source.
The Company noticed an increase in our trading volume following the announcement of our entry into a joint venture agreement, which we described in our current report filing on Form 8-K with the Securities & Exchange Commission, as well as our related news release, which was subsequently distributed around 6:30 AM EST. Given the significant interest in the AI sector, which is currently experiencing substantial growth and interest, we have seen heightened interest from both existing and new shareholders.
The Company was unaware of the unauthorized promotional activity until notified by OTC Markets and provided with examples of the material. Neither the Company nor its officers were involved, directly or indirectly, with the creation, distribution, or payment for the promotional materials. Consequently, the Company had no editorial control over the content.
Upon conducting due diligence regarding the unauthorized promotional activity, the Company has determined that the content of the promotions includes incomplete and unvetted information with speculative and misleading language regarding the Company’s business performance and its shares. The Company encourages those interested in the Company to rely solely on information included in its press releases and its filings and disclosures made with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) through the EDGAR Database.
After inquiry of management, the Company believes (i) its directors, officers, controlling shareholders (defined as shareholders owning 10% or more of the Company’s securities), and any third-party service providers have not, directly or indirectly, been involved in any way (including payment of a third-party) with the creation, distribution, or payment of promotional materials related to the Company and its securities, and (ii) neither the Company, its officers, directors, controlling shareholders, nor any third-party service providers have sold or purchased the Company’s securities within the past 90 days.
WarpSpeed Taxi Inc. is committed to maintaining the highest standards of compliance and transparency. We are working closely with OTC Markets to rectify this situation and appreciate their diligent efforts. We look forward to resolving this matter promptly and continuing our positive relationship with OTC Markets.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the company is not successful in launching and marketing its computer application, that the company is unable to develop its PinnacleDSB software or open its first distribution center in Kenya or is unable to raise sufficient funding for its intended business ventures. Such forward-looking statements involves risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of WarpSpeed Taxi Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, WarpSpeed Taxi Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
