Warpspeedtaxi

WarpSpeed Taxi Inc (WRPT) - PinnacleDSB Distribution Centers Update

USA, March 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- WarpSpeed Taxi Inc (WRPT) - PinnacleDSB Distribution Centers Update WarpSpeed Taxi Inc. (OTC: WRPT) (“WarpSpeed” or the “Company”) announces that the Company has prepared a Business Plan for its proposed establishment ofPinnacleDSB distribution centers in rural areas around the world. This unique concept for selling fastmoving goods to consumers via local retailers in non-Western counties has a significant market potential.We invite you to read the Business Plan at the link below:Daniel Okelo, WarpSpeed’s President and C.E.O., said “In conducting our research, potential retailers have shown enthusiasm in doing business with PinnacleDSB. Their main complaint is that they order products, but are never sure if those items will be delivered. They often discover after the fact that these items were ‘out of stock’ with the distributors. Once our first distribution center is up and running, it will be very easy to replicate and open more locations very quickly.”About WarpSpeed TaxiWarpSpeed Taxi Inc. has developed a ride-hailing and food delivery computer and mobile device application known as “WarpSpeedTaxi USA” that will provide consumers with convenient door-to-door transport that leverages smart mobility platforms to connect drivers with passengers and lets drivers use their personal vehicles.For more information go to: http://www.warpspeedtaxi.com Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of theSecurities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safeharbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future eventsand/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties.That includes the possibility that the company is not successful in launching or marketing itsWarpSpeed Taxi computer application, and that the company will not be successful in developing andimplementing its Pinnacle DSB inventory and product delivery system as anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause theactual results, performance or achievements of WarpSpeed Taxi Inc. to be materially different fromthe statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, NatureConsulting, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a resultof new information, future events or otherwise.Corporate Contact:D. Okelo2261 Rosanna Street, Las Vegas, Nevada NV, 89117(702) 802-0474info@warpspeedtaxi.com