Graves Disease Pipeline Outlook 2024: FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Therapies, MOA, ROA and Companies by DelveInsight

Graves Disease Pipeline Analysis

Graves Disease pipeline constitutes 8+ key companies continuously working towards developing 10+ Graves Disease treatment therapies analyzes DelveInsight.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Graves Disease Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Graves Disease Market.

The Graves Disease Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Graves Disease Pipeline Report:

• Graves Disease Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Graves Disease treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years.

• Graves Disease companies working in the treatment market are TSHR Septerna, Cyclopeptides advanceCOR, EVOQ Therapeutics, Worg Pharmaceuticals, AV7 Limited, Novartis, Immunovant Sciences GmbH, and others, are developing therapies for the Graves Disease treatment

• Emerging Graves Disease therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- Research Program, WP-1302, K1-70, CFZ533, Batoclimab, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Graves Disease market in the coming years.

• In March 2023, Immunovant Sciences GmbH has commenced a trial called "An Open-label Extension Study for Participants Who Completed Study IMVT-1401-3201 or Study IMVT-1401-3202 to Assess the Efficacy and Safety of Batoclimab for the Treatment of Thyroid Eye Disease (TED)." This extension study consists of two cohorts, including an observational group and a treatment group, designed for individuals who have finished the feeder studies (IMVT-1401-3201 or IMVT-1401-3202).

• In June 2022, Sling Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical firm, has initiated a Series A funding round of USD 35 million, spearheaded by TPG's The Rise Fund. The secured funds will bolster a Phase 2b clinical trial assessing the company's experimental medication, linsitinib, dedicated to addressing thyroid eye disease (TED). TED predominantly impacts women and commonly occurs among individuals with hyperthyroidism resulting from Graves' disease.

• In May 2022, Mindray introduced the TRAb assay, aimed at diagnosing and managing Graves' disease. The TRAb (thyrotropin receptor antibody) serves as the pathogenic antibody associated with Graves' disease and is recognized as one of the crucial serum biomarkers essential for diagnosis.

Graves Disease Overview

Graves' disease is an autoimmune disorder that causes overactivity of the thyroid gland, leading to hyperthyroidism. The immune system mistakenly attacks the thyroid gland, stimulating excessive production of thyroid hormones. This results in a range of symptoms, including rapid heartbeat, weight loss, tremors, fatigue, increased sensitivity to heat, and protruding eyes (exophthalmos). Diagnosis typically involves blood tests to measure levels of thyroid hormones and thyroid-stimulating antibodies. Treatment options aim to reduce thyroid hormone levels and alleviate symptoms. This may include medication such as antithyroid drugs to block hormone production, radioactive iodine therapy to destroy thyroid cells, or in severe cases, thyroidectomy (surgical removal of the thyroid gland). Management also involves monitoring thyroid function regularly to adjust treatment as needed. While Graves' disease can significantly impact quality of life if left untreated, with appropriate management, most individuals can effectively control symptoms and lead normal, healthy lives.

Emerging Graves Disease Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:

• Research Program: TSHR Septerna

• Research Program: Cyclopeptides advanceCOR

• Research Program: EVOQ Therapeutics

• WP-1302: Worg Pharmaceuticals

• K1-70: AV7 Limited

• CFZ533: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

• Batoclimab: Immunovant Sciences GmbH

Graves Disease Route of Administration

Graves Disease pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as

• Oral

• Parenteral

• Intravenous

• Subcutaneous

• Topical

Graves Disease Molecule Type

Graves Disease Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as

• Monoclonal Antibody

• Peptides

• Polymer

• Small molecule

• Gene therapy

Graves Disease Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

• Graves Disease Assessment by Product Type

• Graves Disease By Stage and Product Type

• Graves Disease Assessment by Route of Administration

• Graves Disease By Stage and Route of Administration

• Graves Disease Assessment by Molecule Type

• Graves Disease by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Graves Disease Report covers around 10+ products under different phases of clinical development like

• Late-stage products (Phase III)

• Mid-stage products (Phase II)

• Early-stage product (Phase I)

• Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

• Discontinued & Inactive candidates

• Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the Graves Disease Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Graves Disease are - Jubilant Pharma Holdings Inc., Novartis, Sun Pharma, Pfizer, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Institute of Isotopes Co. Ltd., bioMerieux SA, Horizon Therapeutics Ireland DAC, and others.

Graves Disease Pipeline Analysis:

The Graves Disease pipeline report provides insights into

• The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Graves Disease with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

• It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Graves Disease Treatment.

• Graves Disease key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

• Graves Disease Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

• Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Graves Disease market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Graves Disease Pipeline Market Drivers

• Increasing the prevalence of Graves Disease, increased public awareness about the treatment of Graves' disease are some of the important factors that are fueling the Graves Disease Market.

Graves Disease Pipeline Market Barriers

• However, high cost of the treatment, complications associated with the treatment and other factors are creating obstacles in the Graves Disease Market growth.

Scope of Graves Disease Pipeline Drug Insight

• Coverage: Global

• Key Graves Disease Companies: TSHR Septerna, Cyclopeptides advanceCOR, EVOQ Therapeutics, Worg Pharmaceuticals, AV7 Limited, Novartis, Immunovant Sciences GmbH, and others

• Key Graves Disease Therapies: Research Program, WP-1302, K1-70, CFZ533, Batoclimab, and others

• Graves Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Graves Disease current marketed and Graves Disease emerging therapies

• Graves Disease Market Dynamics: Graves Disease market drivers and Graves Disease market barriers

