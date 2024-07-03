Two Video Projects Produced for VADOC Win Emmy Awards

Agency News

Agency News July 03, 2024

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is proud to announce that two projects produced for the Department by Bookend Creative were honored with Emmy Awards at the 66th National Capital Chesapeake Emmy Awards on June 22.

The first Emmy was in the Crime/Justice Long Form Content Category for "The Victim Impact Program."

The second Emmy was in the Societal Concerns - Short Form Content for "The Virginia Department of Corrections Presents One Pill Can Kill." This video was funded in whole by SAMHSA grant #1H79TI085746. The views expressed do not necessarily reflect the official policies of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services or the Executive Brand of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Trade names, commercial practices or organizations mentioned do not imply endorsement by the U.S. Government or the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“The VADOC is honored to be recognized in association with this prestigious accomplishment,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “The stories told were exceptional and highlighted the Department’s mission to address serious issues regarding substance use, the many lives that crime can impact, and much more. We are thankful to those who have shared their stories, and as a Department, we are committed to addressing these issues to ensure the safety of all Virginians in our communities. I also thank Michael Park, Victor Nash, and the team at Bookend Creative for their excellent work on these videos.”

"Receiving this Emmy is not just a professional honor, but a tribute to the incredible team and volunteers whose dedication and passion made this achievement possible,” said VADOC Victim Services Director Amber Leake. “Thank you all for believing in our vision and making it a reality.”

“Fentanyl poisoning continues to plague the Commonwealth and this video is one of many steps the Department has taken to bring awareness and education to the deadly impacts of fentanyl,” said VADOC Reentry & Recovery Services Administrator Jessica Lee. “We remain grateful to the families who shared their stories in hopes of preventing future overdose deaths. We honor Adam, Danny, Makayla, Scott, and other Virginians who lost their lives due to fentanyl by spreading the truth about fentanyl and connecting individuals to needed resources.”

The Capital Emmy Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences recognizes outstanding individual achievement in the region by conferring annual merit awards. The Emmy Award is the “gold standard” in the television profession across all media platforms.

