Global Exchange Vacation Club Receives Better Business Bureau A+ Rating
EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Exchange Vacation Club (GEVC), which offers affordable and effortless vacation ownership experiences using RCI points, has received an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau.
BBB assigns ratings from A+ (highest) to F (lowest). BBB ratings represent the BBB's opinion of how the business is likely to interact with its customers. The BBB rating is based on information BBB is able to obtain about the business, including complaints received from the public. BBB seeks and uses information directly from businesses and from public data sources.
Rick Sargent, CEO of GEVC’s development company, GEDC (Global Exchange Development Company), said “Most of our nearly 30,000 members are extremely satisfied with our Club. But we aren’t perfect. Our goal is to ensure our members are happy and enjoy their vacation experiences. We always respond to and rectify any complaints. We are proud that the Better Business Bureau acknowledges our customer service efforts in maintaining clear and transparent communication with our members and visitors to our showrooms.” GEVC is a pioneer in the Vacation Club segment of the Vacation Ownership industry. Their strategic alliance with RCI, one of the most trusted names in the vacation ownership and exchange industry, gives GEVC members the opportunity to visit “bucket list” destinations around the world.
GEVC members can take their pick of timeshare vacations from a variety of properties across the U.S. and throughout the world. There is no limit to where members may travel. RCI has 4,200 resorts across the U.S., Mexico, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, Canada, Australia. Members simply login to the RCI platform, choose the resorts that fit their budget and the type of vacation they want.
Most GEVC members book directly through an online platform. The company also provides member training through tutorials and a member services 800 number with representatives that guide members through the robust vacation opportunities.
GEDC, GEVC and RVI are committed to providing valuable travel experiences and are committed to transparency and integrity. About GEVC (Global Exchange Vacation Club)
Headquartered in Orange County, California, GEVC is a multi-location vacation ownership program vacation club powered by RCI Points. The Club is proud of its A rating with the Better Business Bureau. Developed by GEDC, GEVC is a 20-year-old California not-for-profit Homeowners Association which holds the real estate in trust for the benefit and use of its members.
