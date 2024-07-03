Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Treatment Market 2034: FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Therapies, Companies by DelveInsight

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Analysis

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma companies are Eisai, Celgene, HUYA Bioscience, Quintiles, Verastem, BeiGene, Merck, Solasia Pharma, Incyte, Novartis, more

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma market.

Some facts of the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Report are:

• The total Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma market size in the United States is expected to increase with a CAGR of 4.9% during the study period (2020-2034).

• Leading Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma companies working in the market are Eisai, Celgene Corporation, HUYA Bioscience International/Quintiles, Verastem, BeiGene, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Solasia Pharma, Aileron Therapeutics, SecuraBio, Shanghai Ying Li Pharmaceutical, Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Viracta Therapeutics, Innate Pharma, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Affimed, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Autolus, Myeloid Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Bristol Myers Squibb, Incyte, Novartis, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd. and others.

• Key Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Therapies expected to launch in the market are Beleodaq (Belinostat, Acrotech Biopharma); Istodax (Romidepsin), Folotyn (Pralatrexate, Acrotech Biopharma), Arranon (Nelarabine, GlaxoSmithKline), SHR2554/CHOP and Adcetris (Brentuximab vedotin, Seattle Genetics), and others.

• The total incident population of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma in the 7MM comprised of 18,027 cases in 2021 and are projected to increase during the forecast period.

• In October 2023, Innate Pharma announced that the US FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on the lacutamab IND, leading to a pause in new patient enrollment to the company’s ongoing lacutamab trials IPH4102-201 (Phase II TELLOMAK) and 102 (Phase Ib PTCL).

• Emerging therapies such as Viracta therapeutics’ Nanatinostat is the only ones being developed for EBV+ T cell lymphomas in a possible Phase II registrational trial.

• In December 2023, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd announced a Phase Ib/II, Open-label, Multi-center Study of SHR2554 With CHOP/CHOEP in Treatment-naïve Patients With Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Overview

Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) is a diverse group of aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphomas that originate from mature T-cells and natural killer (NK) cells. PTCL accounts for about 10-15% of all non-Hodgkin lymphomas and encompasses several subtypes, including PTCL not otherwise specified (PTCL-NOS), angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AITL), and anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL).

PTCL often presents with generalized lymphadenopathy, systemic symptoms (such as fever, night sweats, and weight loss), and extranodal involvement affecting organs like the liver, spleen, and skin. The symptoms and clinical presentation can vary widely depending on the specific subtype and the organs involved.

The exact cause of PTCL is not well understood, but it is believed to involve a combination of genetic mutations, environmental factors, and immune system dysfunction. Diagnosis typically requires a biopsy of the affected tissue, followed by immunophenotyping and genetic testing to identify the specific subtype of PTCL.

Treatment of PTCL is challenging due to its aggressive nature and poor prognosis. Standard therapies often include combination chemotherapy regimens such as CHOP (cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisone), with or without the addition of newer agents like brentuximab vedotin for ALCL. In some cases, high-dose chemotherapy followed by autologous stem cell transplantation may be considered, especially for younger patients or those with a good response to initial therapy.

Despite these efforts, relapse is common, and overall survival rates are lower compared to other types of lymphoma, underscoring the need for ongoing research to develop more effective treatments. Clinical trials and novel targeted therapies offer hope for improved outcomes in PTCL patients.

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market

The Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma market trends by analyzing the impact of current Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2020-2034.

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Epidemiology

The Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Incident Cases

• Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Stage-Specific Incident Cases (Stage I, Stage II, Stage III, and Stage IV)

• Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Subtype-Specific Incident Cases (PTCL-NOS, ALCL, AITL, nasal NK/T-cell lymphoma, enteropathy-type intestinal TCL, hepatosplenic TCL, and others)

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma drugs recently launched in the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma market or expected to be launched in 2020-2034. The analysis covers the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Companies and Pipeline Therapies

• Denileukin diftitox: Eisai

• SP-02 (Darinaparsin, ZIO-101): Solasia Pharma

• Fenretinide (4-HPR): CerRx

• Tipifarnib: Kura Oncology

• HBI-8000: HUYA Bioscience International/Quintiles, Inc.

• COPIKTRA (Duvelisib): Verastem

• Genolimzumab (GB226): Genor Biopharma

• Azacitidine (CC-486): Celgene Corporation

• Tislelizumab: BeiGene

• Lacutamab/IPH4102: Innate Pharma

• AFM13: Affimed GmbH

• Opdivo (nivolumab) + Cabiralizumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

• Bavencio (avelumab): Pfizer

• Keytruda (pembrolizumab): Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

• STI-3031/IMC-001: Sorrento Therapeutics

• ALRN 6924: Aileron Therapeutics

• Masitinib: AB Science

• Ruxolitinib: Incyte Corporation/Novartis

• Aplidin (plitidepsin): PharmaMar

• ASTX660: Otsuka Pharmaceutical/Astex Pharmaceuticals

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma treatment markets in the upcoming years are Eisai, Celgene Corporation, HUYA Bioscience International/Quintiles, Verastem, BeiGene, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Solasia Pharma, Aileron Therapeutics, SecuraBio, Shanghai Ying Li Pharmaceutical, Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Viracta Therapeutics, Innate Pharma, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Affimed, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Autolus, Myeloid Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Incyte, Novartis, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd. and others.

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Report Key Insights

1. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Patient Population

2. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market

4. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Opportunities

6. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Therapeutic Approaches

7. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Analysis

8. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Overview at a Glance

5. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Disease Background and Overview

6. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Patient Journey

7. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Treatment

11. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Marketed Products

12. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Emerging Therapies

13. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Outlook (7 major markets)

16. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views on the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market

18. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Drivers

19. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

