Shaftsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass & Assault on a Protected Professional

VSP News Release - Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24B3002380

TROOPER: Trooper Ryan Criss

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: July 2, 2024, at approximately 1544 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 346, VT, 05260

VIOLATIONS:

Unlawful Trespass

Assault on a Protected Professional

ACCUSED: Leo Herbert

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a suspicious person trespassing at the complainant's property on VT Route 346 in the Town of Pownal. It was reported there was a male in the backyard, and they appeared to be under the influence of a substance.

Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with a male at the property, later identified as Leo Herbert, 20, from Pownal, VT. Leo was non-compliant with Troopers orders to leave the property, which he had no permission to be at. Troopers attempted to take Leo into custody, but a brief struggle occurred. A Trooper was assaulted during the incident, but did not require further medical attention. Subsequently, Troopers were able to place Leo in custody. Leo was transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for minor injuries.

Leo was issued a criminal citation to answer the offenses of Unlawful Trespass and Assault on a Protected Professional. Leo must answer the offenses on August 26, 2024, at 8:15 A.M.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 26, 2024, at 8:15 A.M.

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note the court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.