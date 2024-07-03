Shaftsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass & Assault on a Protected Professional
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 24B3002380
TROOPER: Trooper Ryan Criss
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: July 2, 2024, at approximately 1544 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 346, VT, 05260
VIOLATIONS:
- Unlawful Trespass
- Assault on a Protected Professional
ACCUSED: Leo Herbert
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a suspicious person trespassing at the complainant's property on VT Route 346 in the Town of Pownal. It was reported there was a male in the backyard, and they appeared to be under the influence of a substance.
Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with a male at the property, later identified as Leo Herbert, 20, from Pownal, VT. Leo was non-compliant with Troopers orders to leave the property, which he had no permission to be at. Troopers attempted to take Leo into custody, but a brief struggle occurred. A Trooper was assaulted during the incident, but did not require further medical attention. Subsequently, Troopers were able to place Leo in custody. Leo was transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for minor injuries.
Leo was issued a criminal citation to answer the offenses of Unlawful Trespass and Assault on a Protected Professional. Leo must answer the offenses on August 26, 2024, at 8:15 A.M.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: August 26, 2024, at 8:15 A.M.
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
