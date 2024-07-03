‘Super Majority’ a Conservative ‘Fiction’ Stanley Johnson Tells Al Arabiya English

Stanley Johnson, Boris Johnson's dad defends cancelling a BA flight

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a panel discussion on Al Arabiya English’s the “UK Decides,” Stanley Johnson, father of former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, brought his perspective to the table. Hosted by Rosanna Lockwood, the show covers the general elections with insights from people shaping the future in the UK and around the world.

Stanley Johnson, an author and former Member of the European Parliament, shared his views on the current political climate and the strategies of the Conservative Party. Addressing the controversial term “super majority,” Johnson described it as a “fiction” created by the Conservative Party to motivate voters, expressing concern that it might backfire.

“I think it is a fiction which has been invented by the Conservative Party to hope that they will frighten people into going to the voting booth, even though they might not be so inclined,” Johnson told Al Arabiya English. “So, it’s a total fiction. Doesn’t exist in a constitutional sense, and I have a fear that it will rebound. Would be like saying project fear, things like that.”

During the discussion, Johnson also touched on the challenges facing the Conservative Party, criticizing its campaign strategies and reflecting on past political missteps. He emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive outlook and strategy, urging the party to focus on winning rather than conceding defeat.

Having recently received criticism for his part in canceling a British Airways flight after grounding at the wrong airport, Johnson retold the story and claimed a woman actually thanked him for refusing to reboard after a standoff with police.

“The police arrived, the Anti-Terrorist squad arrived, God knows what, and they said, ‘You all got to go back in the plane,’” Johnson recalled. “I got all the trouble. I got all the blame, and everybody then had to get off.”

