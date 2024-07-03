Submit Release
News Search

There were 895 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,678 in the last 365 days.

All Things Judicial Features an Interview with Judge Robinson O. Everett

In this episode of All Things Judicial, we feature excerpts from a 2004 interview with late Judge Robinson O. Everett (1928-2009), former Chief Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for Armed Forces. Everett graduated from Harvard University at age 19 and was admitted into the North Carolina Bar Association by age 22. Originally from Durham, North Carolina, Everett was part of Duke Law School's faculty for over 50 years - founding the University's Center on Law Ethics and National Security. In the interview, Everett shares of the importance of mentorship, his family, and the many different facets of law as he traveled from North Carolina to Washington over the course of his more than 50-year career.   

"One of the nice things about being a lawyer is that you occasionally have opportunities to do something that will be very far-reaching," Everett said on the podcast. "Where you can hopefully bring about a result that will make things better for everyone." 

The interview was conducted by Hon. William A. Creech for the Chief Justice's Commission on Professionalism's Historical Video Series. A full version of the interview can be found on the NCcourts Youtube Channel.

You just read:

All Things Judicial Features an Interview with Judge Robinson O. Everett

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more