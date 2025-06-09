New Legal Hand Call-In Center Launches to Expand Access to Legal Support Across North Carolina

The Wake County Legal Support Center, a program of the N.C. Equal Access to Justice Commission, is proud to announce the official launch of the Legal Hand Call-In Center serving North Carolina — a first-of-its-kind resource in the state offering free legal information, assistance, and referrals to the public.

Operated by trained non-lawyer volunteers, the Legal Hand Call-In Center aspires to help community members address everyday civil legal problems before they escalate into legal crises. There are no appointments, income limits, or immigration status requirements—making this service accessible to all.

Beginning June 9, North Carolina residents can connect with the Center from anywhere via:

The Center will not provide legal advice, but visitors will receive remote support from trained volunteers who use a robust online database of legal information and community resources. Services include information on public benefits, housing, family law, employment rights, and more — along with virtual Know Your Rights workshops tailored to local needs.

Rooted in the “neighbor helping neighbor” model, the Legal Hand Call-In Center recruits, trains, and supports its volunteers which enables them to scale support across the state and bring legal information directly into communities.

“The Wake County Legal Support Center is thrilled to bring this valuable resource to North Carolina,” said Anh LyJordan, Director of the Wake County Legal Support Center. “This initiative empowers people with knowledge and tools to navigate legal challenges and promotes equal access to justice for everyone.”

For more information, visit legalhand.org.

Provided on behalf of the N.C. Equal Access to Justice Commission.