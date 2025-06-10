eCourts Kiosks Deploy to N.C. Courthouses with Scanners, Printers, Payment Services for the Public June 2025

eCourts kiosks will be available at courthouses in Alamance, Cabarrus, Cumberland, Durham, Guilford, New Hanover, Onslow, and Union counties beginning in June. The kiosks will provide on-site access to eCourts applications for users to search court dates and case events, file documents electronically, make payments, and use a scanner, printer, or other service available through the Judicial Branch’s digital case management system.

"These kiosks are the next step in ensuring robust public access to the court system,” said NCAOC Director Ryan S. Boyce. “For those without internet access, kiosks are a convenient way to access the court system and take advantage of the tools that eCourts provides.”

In addition to printers, scanners, and payment services, the kiosks provide public access to eCourts’ primary applications for search (Portal), filing (File & Serve), and user-assisted interviews to help create common legal filings (Guide & File).

In the 73 counties using eCourts today, the public can file and access court records and make payments online from anywhere with an internet connection. Prior to eCourts, most North Carolinians could only access court records and case events at a clerk's office or at public computer terminals located inside courthouses.

These kiosks are another public access point to eCourts’ cloud-hosted, integrated software that is improving the court system by:

Providing 24/7 access to justice to check court dates, find records, and file documents.

Saving millions of sheets of paper by replacing printed forms and records with electronic workflows.

Standardizing court business processes and forms to promote consistency statewide.

Integrating with public safety systems to help law enforcement and court officials access critical information through connected applications in one system.

Updating cybersecurity and data recovery capability systems from obsolete mainframe technology to the cloud.

Streamlining judicial officials’ access to case data, dockets, and calendars in or outside of the courtroom.

Providing judges and staff remote access to electronic case files from different locations; thereby reducing travel time and supporting videoconferencing efficiency through shared digital access to records.

Reducing lines at customer service counters and phone calls to clerk’s offices, freeing up court staff to handle more complex issues for customers.

Delivering interview-based forms to the public in the online Guide & File service for the most common legal actions, reducing the number of returned forms that are filled out incorrectly.

Providing a training hub with on-demand training and Q&As for the public for electronic filing and search applications, Quick Reference Guides, FAQs, and workflows by case-type.

Learn more about eCourts at NCcourts.gov/eCourts.

More Information