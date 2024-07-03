Golftini Launches Men’s Collection to Unite Golfers in the Fight Against Breast Cancer

Join Golftini in the fight against breast cancer and wear what makes you feel great.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golftini ( https://www.golftiniwear.com ) is a pioneering brand in women’s golf apparel and has launched its inaugural Men’s Collection. The Everybody Knows Someone collection aims to blend fashion with philanthropy. With this new line, Golftini invites men to join the cause and support breast cancer research, awareness, and patient support through stylish, high-quality golf wear.What’s in the Men’s Collection?Performance Shorts• Men's Khaki Performance Short: Featuring a classic khaki color with stylish pink and navy trim, these shorts are designed for optimal performance and comfort.• Men's Light Pink Performance Short: Elevate your style with these vibrant and comfortable performance shorts.• Men's Navy Performance Short: A versatile option that combines performance with a sleek look.• Men's Nantucket Pink Performance Short: Perfect for making a bold statement on the course.Polos• Men's Martini Performance Polo: Featuring a fun and eye-catching martini print, this polo is crafted with performance fabric for comfort and coolness on the course.• Men's Striped Performance Polo: Designed with stylish stripes, this polo offers a classic yet modern look.• Men's White Sport Polo: With a fun navy and pink martini placket, this polo is ideal for any occasion.• Men's Navy Sport Polo: A timeless classic with a twist.Sweaters and Pullovers• Men's Navy Striped Crewneck Sweater: Featuring subtle light pink double-striped trim on the sleeve, this sweater is perfect for any occasion.• Men's Heathered Navy Quarter Zip Pullover: It's lightweight and versatile.• Men's Black Martini Crewneck Sweater: A cool and trendy option with a subtle navy martini logo.• Men's Heathered Pink Quarter Zip Pullover: Available in two colors, this pullover is designed for both style and comfort.• Men's Light Pink Striped Crewneck Sweater: A stylish and comfortable addition to any wardrobe.Accessories• Men's Martini Embroidered Belt: Crafted with the signature martini logo, this belt adds sophistication to any outfit.• Men's Vintage Ribbon Belt: A classic ribbon belt with a retro martini design.• Performance Hats: Available in various colors and styles, these hats feature the iconic Martini logo and are designed for optimal performance.Each piece incorporates Golftini’s signature pink accents, which serve as a reminder of the ongoing battle against breast cancer. Additionally, these clothes are crafted with the highest quality materials, ensuring durability and performance.Golftini’s latest Men’s Collection is a call to action for men to join the fight against breast cancer. By wearing these thoughtfully designed pieces, men can show their support and contribute to the ongoing efforts to find a cure. With every purchase, a percentage is donated to breast cancer advocacy, research, and patient support.For more information about Golftini and the Everybody Knows Someone collection, please visit https://www.golftiniwear.com About GolftiniSince its inception, Golftini has been committed to empowering women both on and off the golf course. Founded by Susan Hess, who faced the challenge of finding stylish women’s golf clothes, Golftini has bridged the gap between fashion and traditional women’s golf apparel. What started with a single skort design has evolved into a mission-driven brand dedicated to making a positive impact.Golftini’s mission extends beyond fashion. The brand actively raises awareness and funds for breast cancer research, partnering with the American Cancer Society and Pink Aid. Golftini’s logo has always been light pink, symbolizing their commitment to breast cancer awareness.