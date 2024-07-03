Submit Release
The FAST Alliance: Empowering Independent FAST Channel Publishers Worldwide

FAST Alliance

Aparicio & Neiva de Medeiros

The FAST Alliance Empowers Independent FAST Channel Publishers Worldwide

The FAST Alliance serves as a unifying force for independent FAST channel providers, giving them a collective voice and the tools to thrive in this rapidly evolving media landscape.”
— Gustavo R. Aparicio, Spanglish Movies CEO
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you an independent FAST channel publisher looking to take your ad revenues to the next level? The FAST Alliance, a non-profit organization based in NYC, invites you to become part of our global community of publishers.

By joining the FAST Alliance, you'll gain access to:

- A vibrant network of like-minded publishers to collaborate with, share insights, and brainstorm innovative strategies.

- Exclusive resources and tools to optimize your ad revenue potential

- Collective bargaining power to secure better deals with advertisers and platforms

- Regular events, workshops, and webinars to stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving FAST landscape

As a member of the FAST Alliance, we have the opportunity to think out loud, exchange valuable information, and create collective strategies to thrive in the competitive world of FAST channels.

Visit our website at www.fastalliance.net to learn more and become a member.
Together, we have a chance to shape the future of FAST channels and achieve growth.

Gustavo Neiva de Medeiros
FAST Alliance
+1 (212) 213-8559
email us here

