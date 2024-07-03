Submit Release
New Hampshire Music Festival’s 72nd Season is Inspired

New Hampshire Music Festival

PLYMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Festival’s chamber music and classical concerts will be brought to the Lakes Region from July 8 through August 1, 2024.
 
New Hampshire Music Festival announces its summer season program. Led by exciting conductors Yaniv Dinur from the New Bedford, MA Symphony and the Milwaukee Symphony, and world-renowned Conductor Laureate, Paul Polivnick, many of the country’s top musicians will immerse audiences in classical and contemporary works. Guest soloists include trombonist David Louky, cellist Sydney Lee, violinist Bella Hristova, and Holderness resident Tom Reicher, narrator for the final classical concert, “For the People.”

From all over the US, musicians gather here to share magical and beautiful music from the masters - Dvorak, Ravel, Copland, Beethoven, and many more. Chamber Concerts will be Tuesday nights in Plymouth. Orchestra Concerts will be Thursday, and Friday evenings in Plymouth, New London, Lebanon and Gilford, with free events performed in Plymouth, Waterville Valley, Laconia, and on the top of West Rattlesnake Mountain! In addition to the full program, there is a link to Spotify to hear some of the pieces at NHMF.org.

Recently reorganized, the Festival’s volunteers and a part-time staff work year-round to bring you “big city” quality music with hometown comfort. Tickets remain affordable and four community events are free.

For more than 30 years, the Festival has been in residence at Plymouth State University at the Silver Center for the Arts. Founded in1952 as a small chamber orchestra on Lake Winnipesaukee, the Festival has grown to be a beloved community asset.

FULL PROGRAM, TICKETS, DIRECTIONS, and MUSICIAN BIOGRAPHIES at NHMF.org or call (603) 238-9007

Leslie Sanderson
New Hampshire Music Festival
lesliesanderson@aol.com
