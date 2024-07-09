Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,643 in the last 365 days.

Infinity Rehab Partners with Knife River Care Center

Infinity Rehab Partners with Knife River Care Center

Infinity Rehab is pleased to announce becoming partners with Knife River Care Center in Beulah, ND. Infinity Rehab now serves 3 markets in ND.

BEULAH, ND, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Rehab, a therapy and rehab services company, is pleased to partner with and provide therapy management services for Knife River Care Center in Beulah, ND as of June 3, 2024.

Knife River Care Center has been serving the Beulah community for over 60 years since 1962. The 86-bed community provides basic, intermediate, and skilled care for their residents. The community features a vibrant, busy activities calendar, which includes coffee socials, fitness classes, bingo, and themed clothing days. Additionally, Knife River has an active Resident Council, with members playing a crucial role in supporting new residents and facility efforts to make care and life in the community the best it can be.

With the addition of this new contract, Infinity Rehab’s Management by Infinity Rehab (MIR) division expands their management services in the state of North Dakota. Management by Infinity Rehab (MIR) optimizes providers' existing therapy services perfectly. Whether they are considering a contract therapy solution or going in-house, or possibly a hybrid therapy model, Infinity Rehab’s broad and successful experience can help care providers set and achieve realistic performance through therapy.

“We’re proud to extend Infinity Rehab’s management program with Knife River Care Center,” said Julianne Cooper, Senior Account Manager for Infinity Rehab. “We’re eager to help Knife River capitalize on cost savings and improve overall performance.”

Blake Kragnes, Administrator at Knife River, is equally excited about this new venture.

“We’re thrilled to add this feature in our community,” noted Kragnes. “This program will optimize our existing therapy services to provide better, more efficient care.”

Infinity Rehab is proud to partner with Knife River Care Center as Infinity Rehab therapists continually strive to live by their core mission of setting the standard in rehabilitation for successful aging by delivering the best of science with the art of caring. Learn more about Infinity Rehab on their Facebook page and Knife River Care Center on their Facebook page.

About Infinity Rehab

Headquartered in Tualatin, Oregon, Infinity Rehab proudly serves locations across 18 states, offering a range of contract models to meet the diverse needs of our clients. Their services span post-acute care, inpatient and outpatient therapy, home health, hospitals, long-term acute care, assisted living, independent living, and memory care settings, ensuring comprehensive care for individuals at all stages of their healthcare journey. Infinity Rehab is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for two consecutive years. 

For more information, visit InfinityRehab.com.  

Infinity Rehab 

8100 SW Nyberg St, Suite 200 

Tualatin, OR. 97062 

Margaret Hodson
Infinity Rehab
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Infinity Rehab Partners with Knife River Care Center

Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more