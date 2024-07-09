Infinity Rehab Partners with Knife River Care Center
BEULAH, ND, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Rehab, a therapy and rehab services company, is pleased to partner with and provide therapy management services for Knife River Care Center in Beulah, ND as of June 3, 2024.
Knife River Care Center has been serving the Beulah community for over 60 years since 1962. The 86-bed community provides basic, intermediate, and skilled care for their residents. The community features a vibrant, busy activities calendar, which includes coffee socials, fitness classes, bingo, and themed clothing days. Additionally, Knife River has an active Resident Council, with members playing a crucial role in supporting new residents and facility efforts to make care and life in the community the best it can be.
With the addition of this new contract, Infinity Rehab’s Management by Infinity Rehab (MIR) division expands their management services in the state of North Dakota. Management by Infinity Rehab (MIR) optimizes providers' existing therapy services perfectly. Whether they are considering a contract therapy solution or going in-house, or possibly a hybrid therapy model, Infinity Rehab’s broad and successful experience can help care providers set and achieve realistic performance through therapy.
“We’re proud to extend Infinity Rehab’s management program with Knife River Care Center,” said Julianne Cooper, Senior Account Manager for Infinity Rehab. “We’re eager to help Knife River capitalize on cost savings and improve overall performance.”
Blake Kragnes, Administrator at Knife River, is equally excited about this new venture.
“We’re thrilled to add this feature in our community,” noted Kragnes. “This program will optimize our existing therapy services to provide better, more efficient care.”
Infinity Rehab is proud to partner with Knife River Care Center as Infinity Rehab therapists continually strive to live by their core mission of setting the standard in rehabilitation for successful aging by delivering the best of science with the art of caring. Learn more about Infinity Rehab on their Facebook page and Knife River Care Center on their Facebook page.
About Infinity Rehab
Headquartered in Tualatin, Oregon, Infinity Rehab proudly serves locations across 18 states, offering a range of contract models to meet the diverse needs of our clients. Their services span post-acute care, inpatient and outpatient therapy, home health, hospitals, long-term acute care, assisted living, independent living, and memory care settings, ensuring comprehensive care for individuals at all stages of their healthcare journey. Infinity Rehab is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for two consecutive years.
For more information, visit InfinityRehab.com.
